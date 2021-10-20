Numerous Chinese publishers to take part in Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 73rd Frankfurt Book Fair will be held in Frankfurt, Germany from October 20 to 24, 2021. China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC) is helping 51 Chinese publishing companies to participate in the event where they will exhibit 1,007 titles and 1,495 volumes of high-quality publications at a joint exhibition booth for Chinese publishers. During the book fair, Chinese publishers will hold 59 events in a combination of offline and online ways, including book recommendations, a Sino-foreign copyright trade fair, and new book promotions, with the aim of spreading China's classic stories to the world.

A rich array of outstanding China-themed books to be displayed at the fair

During the book fair, CNPIEC will present foreign language editions of excellent books and key copyrighted books from 51 domestic publishing houses at the 56 square-meter joint booth for Chinese publishers, covering China themes, literature, social science, traditional culture, children's and language learning. In addition, as part of the event, a series of new China-themed books will be released online, including Zhejiang Photographic Press' De Qing Qing Di Liu that shows the successful completion of the establishment of China as a well-off society, and Guangdong People's Publishing House's English edition of new book Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area: Planning and Global Positioning that outlines the prospects of the Greater Bay Area and the important role that it plays in fueling the growth of the global economy.

59 events to be held during the book fair

During the exhibition, the Chinese publishers will host 59 informative events that will take place in various forms, including:

1. An online promotion themed "China Book News" and 5 online copyright promotions, each of which will promote high-quality major books that cover China themes, social science, literature, science and children's, with President Xi Jinping and College Students, Comic Stories of Celebrities, I Am Hua Mulan, Yun Zhong Ji and Yu Lu Ma serving as prime examples.

2. An online Sino-foreign copyright trade fair;

3. Online new books and copyright promotions that showcase Chinese publishers' achievements in exporting copyrighted books to foreign countries.

The 51 Chinese publishers that have confirmed to take part in the exhibition include China Publishing Group and People's Publishing House.

SOURCE China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.