STOCKHOLM, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides has changed due to the directed issue of 7,000,000 shares, which was carried out in March, and registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office in April 2021.

The directed share issue entails a dilution of approximately 9.3 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company. Through the issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes has increased by 7,000,000 from 68,084,855 to 75,084,855. The share capital has increased by approximately SEK 777,778 from SEK 7,564,984 to SEK 8,342,762.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a global biotech company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) platform to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug stemming from the PDC platform, PEPAXTO® (melphalan flufenamide), has been launched in the U.S., for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Melphalan flufenamide is evaluated in a comprehensive clinical study program including the global phase 3 studies OCEAN and LIGHTHOUSE. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds which are based on the PDC platform. The first one is expected to enter into clinical development in 2021.

Oncopeptides has approximately 300 coworkers. The global Headquarters is based in Stockholm, Sweden and the U.S. Headquarters is situated in Boston, Mass. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

