STOCKHOLM, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (Nasdaq Stockholm, ONCO) today announces that the number of shares and votes in Oncopeptides has changed as a result of the issue of 5,015,000 shares, which was carried out 28 June 2019, and registered by the Swedish Companies Registration Office in July 2019

The share issue entails a dilution of approximately 9.3 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company. Through the issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes increases by 5,015,000 from 48,841,921 to 53,856,921. The share capital will increase by approximately SEK 557,222 from SEK 5,426,880 to SEK 5,984,102.

This is information that Oncopeptides AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 14:00 CEST on 31 July.

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological cancers. The company is focusing on the development of the lead product candidate melflufen, a novel lipophilic peptide conjugated alkylator, belonging to a new class of drugs called Peptidase Enhanced Cytotoxics (PEnC). Melflufen is in development as a new treatment for the hematological cancer multiple myeloma, including the Phase 2 pivotal trial HORIZON currently underway and a global confirmatory Phase 3 trial (OCEAN) continuing enrollment. Oncopeptides' headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information, please visit www.oncopeptides.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Jakob Lindberg, CEO of Oncopeptides

E-mail: jakob.lindberg@oncopeptides.com

Telephone: +46-8-615-20-40

Rein Piir, Head of Investor Relations at Oncopeptides

E-mail: rein.piir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46-70-853-72-92

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-oncopeptides,c2857692

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/2857692/1073503.pdf Press release - Number of Shares Oncopeptides

SOURCE Oncopeptides AB