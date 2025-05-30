Cancellation of 6,899,011 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT

The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025

As of 30 May 2025 , there are 1,177,185,346 shares outstanding in EQT

STOCKHOLM, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of shares and votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has decreased by 6,899,011 shares and votes during May 2025 as a result of a cancellation of 6,899,011 ordinary shares held in treasury by EQT. The cancellation was resolved by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025 on 27 May 2025, in line with EQT's intention to off-set over time the dilution impact from shares delivered to participants in EQT's Share and Option Programs.

The number of shares and votes in EQT as of 30 May 2025 is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares2 1,234,611,900

(1,234,611,900 votes) 496,056

(49,605.6 votes) 1,235,107,956

(1,234,661,505.6 votes) Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 57,922,610 - 57,922,610 Number of outstanding shares 1,176,689,290

(1,176,689,290 votes) 496,056

(49,605.6 votes) 1,177,185,346

(1,176,738,895.6 votes)

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote

2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB and the number of shares outstanding

3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

This press release is published for regulatory reasons.

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on 30 May 2025.

