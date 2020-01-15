Nulogy and Skjodt-Barrett Foods partner to drive agility and collaboration in contract manufacturing operations

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Nulogy, a leading provider of agile supply chain solutions, today announced a partnership with North American food manufacturer and packager Skjodt-Barrett Foods to bolster agility and collaboration within Skjodt-Barrett's contract manufacturing and custom ingredients operations. Nulogy's cloud-based Agile Customization Platform enables contract suppliers and consumer brands to collaborate more closely within their networks—paving the way for increased supply chain accuracy, visibility, and security.

Through Nulogy's Production Scheduling capability, Skjodt-Barrett Foods will digitize the scheduling and planning processes at its contract manufacturing facilities in Brampton, Ontario and Lebanon, Indiana. Automating the entry and flow of scheduling data will drastically reduce business risk and time spent on manual processes, as well as improve network visibility—enabling Skjodt-Barrett's internal teams to collaborate more effectively on product innovation.

"Partnering alongside an industry leader such as Skjodt-Barrett Foods is a prime opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of digitization in contract manufacturing operations," says Jason Tham, CEO, Nulogy. "By leveraging the power of automation and smart manufacturing with Nulogy, Skjodt-Barrett Foods is upholding its reputation as a leader in the co-manufacturing food industry, and we are excited to continue working with them to unlock innovation in their operations."

"At Skjodt-Barrett Foods, we believe in continuously innovating our processes to deliver high quality service and products," says Brian Reesor, Vice President Supply Chain, Skjodt-Barrett Foods. "By choosing Nulogy as an Industry 4.0 partner to deliver automation to our production scheduling, we can ensure that we maintain our high standards of customer service through operational efficiency and food quality and safety."

To learn more about how Nulogy can unlock innovation for contract manufacturers and packagers, visit nulogy.com .

About Nulogy

Nulogy's cloud-based Agile Customization Platform allows consumer brands to respond with ease and speed to a volatile retail and consumer environment while reducing waste and costs. Designed to optimize contract packaging and manufacturing operations and enhance supply chain collaboration, Nulogy's software solution allows consumer brands and their external suppliers to unleash innovation in the consumer products value chain and accelerate brand growth.

Learn more about Nulogy at nulogy.com .

About Skjodt-Barrett Foods

Skjodt-Barrett Foods Inc. is a leading manufacturer of organic, non-organic, natural and specialty food products, with two operating divisions serving the spectrum of the North American food industry. Recognized and trusted as leaders of innovation and quality since 1985, our mission is to enhance the value of our customer partners by creating and manufacturing products of the highest quality in a safe and responsible manner.

Learn more about Skjodt-Barrett Foods at sbfoods.com .

Media Contact: Daisy Jiang, Director, Marketing, Nulogy Corporation, daisyj@nulogy.com

Related Links

www.nulogy.com



SOURCE Nulogy Corporation