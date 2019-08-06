Nuix Announces Launch of Nuix Discover

Innovative eDiscovery software provides industry's leading processing, review, visual analytics, and machine learning capabilities supported by a global network of partners and customer success teams

HERNDON, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuix (www.nuix.com), a risk, compliance, and security software company, today announced its comprehensive, end-to-end eDiscovery application Nuix Ringtail will now be called Nuix Discover.

Nuix Discover provides law firms, corporations, government agencies, and legal service providers with a single, integrated software application that includes the world's fastest processing engine, visual analytics, machine learning, smart review, and nuanced production capabilities. Nuix Discover is backed by an innovative, integrated customer success program, expansive service provider network, and can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or anything in between.

"This change represents an important milestone for everyone at Nuix," said Bill Adams, Head of Nuix Discover. "It underscores the monumental efforts of so many people coming together, creating a stronger organization out of two already amazing companies, and delivering an eDiscovery application that will benefit our customers, partners, and service providers for years to come."

The change comes nearly one-year after Nuix acquired the Ringtail product and team from FTI Consulting. Since the acquisition, Nuix has successfully integrated the Ringtail development and go-to-market teams, rolled out SaaS deployments in EMEA and APAC, onboarded new clients and several new service provider partners, and has continued to ship monthly feature releases to the Nuix Discover Software as a Service and quarterly feature releases to its large on-premise client base.

"Every day legal teams around the globe are rediscovering Nuix, and the unrivaled depth and power of our eDiscovery software is one of the key reasons." said Rod Vawdrey, Group CEO of Nuix. "The speed, dexterity, and ease of use found in Nuix Discover transforms the inefficient process of 'hunt, peck, filter, and click' to one where key facts, patterns, and themes are quickly and defensibly identified.

"In addition, corporations, governments, and legal service providers are realizing they also need a solution that can work with their unique IT requirements and business goals. And Nuix Discover also provides them with the right technology in the right configuration no matter their requirements-something we call total deployment intelligence."

Nuix software is used by over 2,000 organizations around the globe in over 70 countries. Nuix Discover provides existing and future customers with new opportunities for professional development, collaboration and innovation.

"Our eDiscovery customers and partners are some of the most innovative, creative, and collaborative in the business," said Adams. "Nuix Discover gives them the processing, analytics, visualizations, and power to build incredible, collaborative, and cutting-edge workflows to answer an unprecedented breadth of data challenges. No other eDiscovery software or company encourages innovation like Nuix Discover."

Nuix Discover demonstrations will be available at ILTACON in Orlando, FL August 18-22, 2019 in booth 1005 at the Dolphin & Swan Resort.

Nuix Discover will also be featured prominently at the Nuix User Exchange--Nuix's user conference--September 15-17 at the Hyatt Regency, Huntington Beach, CA. To learn more or register for the conference, please visit https://events.nuix.com/userexchange.

About Nuix

Nuix (www.nuix.com) understands the DNA of data at enormous scale. Our software pinpoints the critical information organizations need to anticipate, detect, and act on risk, compliance, and security threats. Our intuitive platform identifies hidden connections between people, objects, locations, and events - providing real-time clarity, control, and efficiency to uncover the key facts and their context.

Nuix North America

13755 Sunrise Valley Drive

Suite 200

Herndon, Virginia 20171

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956223/Nuix_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.nuix.com



SOURCE Nuix