Nuffield Holdings Welcomes Strategic Shareholders to Drive Next Phase of Regional Growth

Capital injection to accelerate M&A, AI-led operations, and expansion across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuffield Holdings is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Liu Song and Ms Zhang Na as new shareholders, marking a pivotal moment in the Group's regional growth strategy. This investment brings in both capital and strategic insight, enabling Nuffield to accelerate mergers and acquisitions, scale operations, and enhance its leadership in Southeast Asia's healthcare sector.

Experienced and Visionary Partners

Mr Liu Song is the Founder and CEO of In Group Holdings Pte Ltd and Kamall International Pte Ltd. With over a decade of experience in sectors including real estate, mining, financial services, trade, and healthcare, his leadership has helped shape cross-border enterprises across Asia. His investment holding company, headquartered in Singapore, plays an active role in advancing sustainable and technology-driven ventures.

Ms Zhang Na has extensive experience supporting ultra-high-net-worth individuals in establishing family offices and making investments in Singapore, successfully helping these entrepreneurs anchor their presence in the country. As Founder of Sing Wang Da Consultancy Pte. Ltd, she brings valuable regional insight and capital markets expertise.

Accelerating Growth and Expansion

"We are delighted to welcome both Mr Liu Song and Ms Zhang Na as strategic partners," said Dr Samintharaj Kumar, CEO of Nuffield Holdings. "Their commitment to long-term value creation, combined with this new capital injection, gives us the momentum to fast-track our acquisition pipeline and strengthen our footprint as a leading healthcare and dental platform across Southeast Asia and the Middle East."

Looking Ahead: Building the Region's Foremost AI-Enabled Dental Support Organisation (DSO)

Nuffield Holdings is a leading healthcare group headquartered in Singapore with operations across Southeast Asia and the Middle East and is evolving into the region's largest AI-enabled Dental Support Organisation (DSO), embedding Artificial Intelligence into diagnostics, treatment planning, operations, and patient care.

Recognised for its consistent performance, Nuffield Holdings has been listed among Singapore's fastest-growing companies by Statista since 2019. It was named one of the "High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023" by the Financial Times and is a 2024 Enterprise 50 (E50) Award winner—highlighting its excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership.

Are You Building the Next Big Thing in Healthcare or Dentistry?

As part of its next growth phase, Nuffield Holdings is inviting investment pitches from ambitious entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators in dental and medical clinics, HealthTech startups, and platform technologies that align with its mission to scale patient-first, tech-enabled care across the region.

We are interested in:

Clinics seeking growth capital or considering an exit

Startups focused on AI, diagnostics, imaging, or patient engagement

Technology providers with solutions for scaling operations

Nuffield offers more than funding—it offers partnership, infrastructure, and proven operational experience.

Have something exciting to share?

Entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators are invited to collaborate with Nuffield Holdings. Submit proposals to md@nuffieldholdings.com.sg