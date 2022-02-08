Nucleus Research ranks CCH® Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer as Leader, for the second consecutive year, in the 2022 CPM Technology Value Matrix

Market success, product innovation and customer-focus contributed to ongoing leader recognition by this top industry analyst firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announces that its CCH® Tagetik expert solution has been recognized as Leader for a second consecutive year in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix. Recognition is based on the CCH® Tagetik Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solution which empowers the office of the CFO to make faster and better-informed decisions by connecting financial and operational intelligence.

Nucleus Research evaluates CPM vendors each year based on customer feedback, product demonstrations, and conversations with users and vendors regarding usability, functionality and value realized from each product's capabilities. For 2022, Nucleus Research highlighted recent CCH® Tagetik product innovations including the AI-based CCH® Tagetik Predictive Intelligence solution for out-of-the-box predictive planning, as well as its expanding integrated business planning capabilities with CCH® Tagetik Supply Chain Planning for increasing resiliency and optimizing operational efficiencies. Download the report for full analysis.

"We are honored that Nucleus Research recognized our market leadership with the CCH® Tagetik platform," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "The results of the 2022 CPM Technology Value Matrix reflect our relentless focus on empowering the office the CFO with actionable innovations that make a difference in their business. We are passionate about sharing our domain expertise and collaborating towards their success."

"From our research, it is clear that businesses must impart greater agility and flexibility in their planning processes," said Isaac Gould, Research Manager, Nucleus Research. "With continued investments in areas such as integrated business planning and predictive analytics, the CCH® Tagetik platform enables organizations to leverage the data and plan across multiple business units and departments, ensuring enterprise alignment."

The CCH® Tagetik global expert solution provides finance professionals across industries with the ability to go beyond traditional corporate performance management to propel their strategy with faster and better-informed decisions. This open and extendable platform empowers teams by unifying and streamlining financial close & consolidation, integrated business planning, and regulatory compliance processes. Its AI-based predictive intelligence and proven CPM capabilities help manage complex global requirements and connect enterprise-wide insights to drive growth and navigate change.

