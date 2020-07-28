Nucleotide Market To Reach USD 769.2 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 6.4% | Reports And Data

The increasing application scope in the food & beverage industry and growing demand for dietary nucleotides are driving market growth

Market Size – USD 480.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Growing R&D in the field of dietary nucleotides

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nucleotide market size is forecast to reach USD 769.2 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Due to its extensive usage in the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors, the global nucleotide demand is anticipated to see substantial growth over the coming years. Along with pharmaceutical applications, remedial work dominated the nucleotide market, including improved immunity, beneficial effects on the intestines, and positive effects of stress recovery. Also, increasing R&D around the globe in the domain of dietary nucleotide along with yeast-derived nucleotide for livestock health is anticipated to fuel market growth over the projected timeframe.

The development and extension of nucleotide usage in diagnostic testing to evaluate and check illnesses, including the occurrence of multiple viral infections or a particular form of cancer, is expected to fuel demand in the coming years. Favorable government policies are also projected to drive expanding interest over the forecast period.

The use of nucleotide in nutritional supplements under conditions such as poor diet or stress will help to improve the immune system function that is supposed to propel development. The growing emphasis on human welfare from numerous health and safety organizations is also intended to boost demand over the following years.

The COVID-19 impact:

The global effects of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are now starting to be felt and will have a massive impact on the 2020 nucleotide market. Production in the organic chemicals market will record a slowdown in growth while demand for some chemicals that have end-use applications in healthcare and food will grow. Moreover, in the first quarter of 2020, following the course unfolded by COVID-19's progression to a pandemic, China, a large provider of chemicals to the world, reported a significant decrease in production. This has contributed to an imbalance in the economics of supply-demand, prompting suppliers and consumers alike to renegotiate supply contracts.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Nucleotide industry's demand for gene chips & microarrays was estimated at more than USD 191.44 million in 2019. The increasing success of this technology among researchers is anticipated to accelerate the market, owing to its potential to run thousands of experiments simultaneously in a single research under nearly similar conditions. Also, rising competition in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to test increasing quantities of molecules in smaller amounts among drug candidates. Increase in technological development over the forecast period will also encourage market growth.

In 2019, global demand for nucleotides in pharmaceutics was valued at USD 135.69 million. The thorough use of nucleotide in nutritional supplements to treat conditions such as inadequate nutrition or stress to help improve the immune system activity is expected to fuel demand.

. The thorough use of nucleotide in nutritional supplements to treat conditions such as inadequate nutrition or stress to help improve the immune system activity is expected to fuel demand. Asia Pacific nucleotide market is projected to grow at a significant rate, registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The presence of the world's largest producer of nucleotides combined with the demand for nutraceutical and the health food processing industry is supposed to boost demand. Also, growing explorations of food & beverage additives, especially in the Asia Pacific , are likely to fuel demand growth in the coming years.

nucleotide market is projected to grow at a significant rate, registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. The presence of the world's largest producer of nucleotides combined with the demand for nutraceutical and the health food processing industry is supposed to boost demand. Also, growing explorations of food & beverage additives, especially in the , are likely to fuel demand growth in the coming years. Key participants include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Star Lake Bioscience Co., Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, Ohly GmbH, Lallemand Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., NuEra Nutrition,Promega Corporation, Nanjing BioTogether Co., Ltd., and Affymetrix Inc among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Global Nucleotide market based on the product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food Grade

Lab Grade

Industry Grade

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

TaqMan allelic discrimination

Gene chips & microarrays

SNP by pyrosequencing

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Diagnostics research

Food & beverage additive

Animal feed additive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

