Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 22.1 Billion by 2034, Advances in Genetic Research and Biotechnology Propel Growth: Transparency Market Research Inc.

This has increased the therapeutic efficacy and safety profiles of these medicines, resulting in significant nucleic acid therapeutics market development.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Transparency Market Research, the scope for nucleic acid therapeutics is immense in the forthcoming decade. With an astounding CAGR of 12.8%, the market is forecast to attain a valuation of US$ 22.1 billion by 2034. As of 2023, the nucleic acid therapeutics landscape was valued at US$ 6 billion.

Advances in genetic research and biotechnology are propelling the nucleic acid therapeutics market value. These medicines, which include antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), RNA interference (RNAi), and RNA aptamers, provide targeted treatments for a range of genetic abnormalities, infectious diseases, and malignancies.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86333

ASOs have the largest market share due to their strong therapeutic properties; they are effective in treating rare genetic disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and spinal muscular atrophy. RNAi medicines, with their great specificity in gene silencing, are expected to witness substantial market progress, fueled by successful drugs such as patisiran and givosiran. RNA aptamers, albeit being rare, show great potential because of their unique targeting capabilities.

The creation of synthetic oligonucleotides has resulted in substantial advances in nucleic acid treatments. To improve their medicinal capabilities, synthetic oligonucleotides undergo certain chemical changes. These alterations can take place at three different sites: the nucleobase, the ribofuranose unit, and the phosphate backbone.

Altering the nucleobase and ribose units can shield oligonucleotides against enzymatic damage, thus enhancing their stability within the body, whereas modification of the phosphate backbone can make nucleotide chains less negatively charged, thus promoting their cellular uptake and target localization.

Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 6.0 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 22.1 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.8 % No. of Pages 195 Pages Segments covered By Product, By Indication, By End-user, By Region

Competitive Landscape

The market for nucleic acid therapeutics is highly competitive and has a strong presence of key players. The nucleic acid therapeutics market report highlights that leading players are adopting strategies such as acquisition and launch of new products. Key players operating in the nucleic acid therapeutics domain include:

Alynylam Pharmaceutials Inc.

BioNTech

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Moderna

Nippon Shinyaku

Novartis

Pfizer

Sarepta Therapeutics

Biogen Inc.

Genzyme Sanofi

Percheron Therapeutics Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Developments

In April 2024 , autogene cevumeran , an RNA-based cancer treatment that stimulates the immune system to target and kill pancreatic cancer cells, was investigated in a clinical trial by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. This stops existing cancer as well as avoids more illness with the help of a strong immune system.

, , an RNA-based cancer treatment that stimulates the immune system to target and kill pancreatic cancer cells, was investigated in a clinical trial by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. This stops existing cancer as well as avoids more illness with the help of a strong immune system. In December 2023 , Ionis Pharmaceuticals expanded its Carlsbad's facility for improving its nucleotide-based therapeutics capabilities, expecting support for product investment as well as clinical trials so as bring in more innovative nucleotide drugs into the market, which constitutes the main theme of its antisense technology.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

In 2024, the nucleic acid therapeutics market is expected to total US$ 6.8 billion .

. From 2024 to 2034, the market is anticipated to expand 3.2x.

By product, demand for anti-sense oligonucleotides (ASO) is expected to be high, attributed to their capacity to specifically target and modify gene expression.

By indication, genetic disorders are expected to be primary areas for nucleic acid therapeutics.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

Modifications of chemical structure of genes address the fundamental constraints of native oligonucleotides, which include low stability and poor physicochemical characteristics.

As a result, these changes vividly improve the pharmacokinetic characteristics of oligonucleotide-based treatments, making them more promising for clinical usage.

Because of their increased stability and efficiency, nucelic acid based drugs can now be used to treat a wide spectrum of ailments, including genetic abnormalities and malignancies.

Hence, improved efficacy and safety profiles of the new synthetic oligonucleotides and innovative gene editing technologies are fueling the nucleic acid therapies market size.

Explore Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86333

Regional Profile

North America promises to yield significant expansion opportunities for nucleic acid therapeutics . Excellent research and development infrastructure, robust regulatory environment, and high prevalence of genetic abnormalities and diseases treated with these therapies are driving market dynamics.

. Excellent research and development infrastructure, robust regulatory environment, and high prevalence of genetic abnormalities and diseases treated with these therapies are driving market dynamics. The United States , in particular, is home to prominent biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses that invest in cutting-edge technologies such as CRISPR-Cas gene editing and synthetic oligonucleotides. The region's well-established regulatory system, which includes clear standards from agencies such as the FDA, promotes innovation and supports the timely launch of innovative treatments.

The region's well-established regulatory system, which includes clear standards from agencies such as the FDA, promotes innovation and supports the timely launch of innovative treatments. Good legislation and more clinical trials are driving the nucleic acid therapeutics market revenue in Europe . Furthermore, with improved technology and access to better healthcare, Asia Pacific is becoming a lucrative market.

Key Segments Profiled

Product

Anti-sense Oligonucleotides (ASO)

RNA Interference (RNAi)

RNA Aptamers

Indication

Autoimmune Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Disorders

Cancer

Others (Neurodegenerative Diseases, etc.)

End User

Hospitals

Physicians' Offices

Others (Academics and Research Institutes, etc.)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86333<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Operating Room Integration Market - With a projected CAGR of 13.9% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 7.2 Bn by the end of 2032.

- With a projected CAGR of 13.9% for the next ten years, the market is likely to reach a valuation of nearly by the end of 2032. Near Infrared Imaging Market - Preclinical Imaging is expected to be the highest revenue-generating application, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14.2% during 2022 – 2032.

Preclinical Imaging is expected to be the highest revenue-generating application, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 14.2% during 2022 – 2032. Single-use Flexible Endoscope Market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 23.9% between 2022 and 2031 and reach more than US$ 9.1 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg