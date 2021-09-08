Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size to Reach USD 6.17 Billion in 2028 | Increasing R&D initiatives in molecular biology and precision medicine, growing demand for biologics, and rising investment in genomics research are key factors driving market growth: Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid adoption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) techniques and liquid biopsies for cancer detection, rising demand for pure nucleic acid in the biopharmaceutical sector, and increasing technological advancements in instruments and automated extraction and purification systems are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing application of RNA isolation for efficient and timely detection of SARS-CoV-2 from samples to curb the spread of infection is also a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is done to purify, amplify, or manipulate the nucleic acid to understand the complex details of biological systems. Nucleic acid extraction methods are routine procedures in molecular biology and are starting point of various downstream applications. The main aim for nucleic acid extraction and purification is to disintegrate the cell envelope through lysis and separate nucleic acid from proteins or lipids. Nucleic acid extraction is the primary step for any amplification experiment and is a crucial step in development and performance of any successful molecular diagnostic method. It consists of three major steps: isolation, purification, and concentration. This technique has brought a revolution in clinical diagnostics and has contributed to development of advanced diagnostic tools and tests. This is trend is expected to continue going ahead and drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Wide range of application of nucleic acid-based testing in clinical diagnostics, increasing funding for biotechnology and healthcare research, and rapid adoption of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to amplify and manipulate nucleic acid to detect pathogens and microorganisms are key factors expected to fuel market revenue growth over the forecast period. However, lack of skilled technicians, low rate of acceptance of these techniques, and high equipment cost are expected to restrain market growth to an extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Kits & reagents segment is expected to account for a considerable revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for kits and reagents for DNA and RNA isolation during research studies carried out to understand genetic abnormalities.

Magnetic beads segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of magnetic beads during isolation and purification processes due to their ability to improve assay performance and generate high-quality nucleic acid samples. Magnetic beads also reduce the need for centrifugation, and this is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of this segment.

RNA isolation and purification segment revenue is expected expand considerably over the forecast period owing to rising demand for RNA isolation for COVID-19 diagnostics, increasing use of mRNA for constructing cDNA library, and availability of wide range of kits and reagents for RNA isolation and purification.

Diagnostics segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period owing to increasing use of DNA and RNA isolation for screening and detecting pathogens and microorganism in routine samples and rapid adoption of PCR techniques to detect genetic abnormalities.

Hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing use of DNA and RNA isolation to detect infections and diseases in early stages. Cost-efficiency, affordability, accuracy, and time-efficiency are key factors expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing progress of biotechnology sector, increasing R&D in life sciences, rising patient pool, and growing financial support from government for genomics and molecular biology research.

, Inc., Promega Corporation, GE Healthcare, Danaher Corporation, New England Biolabs, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. In April 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Thermo Scientific KingFisher Apex Purification System, which is a new high-throughput sample processing system that will allow scientists and researchers to automate extraction of DNA, RNA, proteins, and cells from a broad range of samples.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market based on product, type, method, application, end-use industry, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Column

Magnetic Beads

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Genomic DNA isolation and purification

Plasmid DNA isolation and purification

RNA isolation and purification

miRNA isolation and purification

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2021–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2028.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

The report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

