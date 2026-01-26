Nuclear Medicine Market worth $21.01 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Nuclear Medicine Market is projected to grow from about USD 10.41 billion in 2025 to USD 21.01 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Browse 450 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 342 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Nuclear Medicine Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Nuclear Medicine Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 10.41 billion

USD 10.41 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.01 Billion

USD 21.01 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 15.1 %

Nuclear Medicine Market Trends & Insights:

The hospitals segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The diagnostic nuclear medicine segment accounted for a larger share than the therapeutic nuclear medicine segment in 2024.

North America is projected to dominate the nuclear medicine market during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising adoption of nuclear medicines for the accurate diagnosis and targeted therapy, especially in oncology, cardiology, and neurology, due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases. This has significantly increased the demand for PET and SPECT imaging procedures. Additionally, the recent development in radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes, as well as hybrid imaging systems, is enhancing patient outcomes and increasing driving utilization.

The rising awareness of people regarding cancer and its treatment is helping the growth of the market in the emerging markets. Most recent developments in the radiopharmaceutical innovation, especially the expansion of theranostics and the use of novel radioisotopes, are transforming nuclear medicine toward more personalized and targeted care. Advanced technologies are increasing diagnostic precision and operational efficiency with improved digital PET images, AI-based image analysis, and systems of automatic dispensing of doses. Simultaneously, evolving regulatory practices in key markets are accelerating approvals for new radiotracers and expanding clinical indications. All these developments are reshaping the nuclear medicine business environment and affecting the competitive dynamics in the value chain.

By therapeutic, the diagnostic nuclear medicine segment accounted for a larger share than the therapeutic nuclear medicine segment in 2024.

The diagnostic nuclear medicine segment accounted for a larger share than the therapeutic nuclear medicine segment in 2024. The dominance of the segment is because of the widespread adoption of PET and SPECT imaging for accurate and non-invasive detection and monitoring of diseases. Additionally, the constant improvement of the radiotracer development and imaging technologies has improved diagnostic accuracy and clinical utility. Moreover, increased access to diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, improved imaging facilities, and the increasing merging of nuclear imaging and advanced analytics have also enhanced the dominance of this segment.

By end user, the hospitals segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

the hospitals segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This projection is due to the rising investments in advanced imaging facilities and the development of an in-house nuclear medicine division. The radiopharmacy of hospitals is being enhanced with the use of integrated diagnostic services that can improve workflow efficiency and clinical decision-making, and also stimulate further segment growth.

North America is projected to dominate the nuclear medicine market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to dominate the nuclear medicine market during the forecast period. This projection has been made due to the presence of a well-established radiopharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution ecosystem in the region. North America has strong investments in healthcare infrastructure, extensive access to nuclear medicine services in hospitals and diagnostic centers, and a well-developed regulatory framework supporting innovation. It also has the presence of major radiopharmaceutical manufacturers and nuclear pharmacy networks, along with the continuous approval of new diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. All these factors create a positive impact on the growth of the region as a market.

Top Companies in Nuclear Medicine Market:

The Top Companies in Nuclear Medicine Market include GE HealthCare (US), Cardinal Health (US), Curium (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India), Bracco Imaging S.P.A (Italy), Pharmalogic Holdings Corp. (US), NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (South Africa), Nordion Inc. (Canada), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), NorthStar Medical Radiosiotopes, LLC (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Isotope JSC (Russia), Global Medical Solutions (US), Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Australia), PDRadiopharma Inc. (Japan), ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (Germany), BWX Technologies Inc. (US), SHINE Technologies, LLC (US), Isotopia (Israel), Institutes of Isotopes (Hungary), China Isotope & Radiation Corporation (China), and IRE Elit (Turkey).

