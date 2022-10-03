Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.30 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market is expected to clock US$ 4.30 billion by 2030 owing to the growing preference for hybrid modalities over standalone equipment and innovation in radiotracers.



Market Drivers

The primary factors propelling the global market growth for nuclear imaging equipment are the growing preference for hybrid modalities over standalone equipment and the development of radiotracers. Another major driver of the market growth is the rising prevalence and incidence rate of diseases including cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and neurological disorders. The demand for nuclear imaging equipment is rising because of the growing emphasis on customized care and the use of cutting-edge technologies to enhance imaging equipment and patient experiences. Similarly, increasing investment in the modernization of diagnostic centers is anticipated to drive market expansion.

The global nuclear imaging equipment market has been analyzed from four perspectives–product, application, end user, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'

Based on product type, the global nuclear imaging equipment market is classified into:

PET systems

PET/CT systems

PET/MRI systems

SPECT systems

SPECT/CT systems

SPECT/MRI system

In 2021, SPECT systems will hold the biggest market share on the global market for nuclear imaging equipment. The cost of SPECT scan system is lower in comparison to PET scan system thus the demand for SPECT is rising. Furthermore, compared to PET, whose radiotracers have a half-life of only 75 seconds, SPECT system radiotracers can provide imaging time up to 6 hours, thus increases the precision of the medicine. The segment is growing because SPECT systems offer good sensitivity in the evaluation of myocardial viability and can be used when cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIED) are present.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

Based on application, the global nuclear imaging equipment market is segmented in:

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Other Application

In terms of market share, the oncology category will dominate the nuclear imaging equipment market in 2021. The cardiology segment accounts for the second largest share of the global market. There is an increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) becoming the leading cause for death globally. According to the WHO, CVDs account for around 17.9 million lives worldwide, each year. Moreover, the SPECT scan is predominately used for CVD as it provides a 3D depiction of the myocardial blood flow thus help to detect abnormality more efficiently thus propelling the segment growth.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global nuclear imaging equipment market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In 2021, North America led the global nuclear imaging equipment market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America's large share of the global nuclear imaging equipment market can be attributed to rising prevalence and incidence rate of the chronic diseases such as cancer and CVDs. According to Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, around 697,000 people died in U.S. in 2020 which is about 1 in every 5 deaths. Moreover, rising awareness of the importance of early diagnosis of chronic diseases, as well as an increase in healthcare spending, are driving the demand for nuclear imaging procedures. Rising investment in research and development in the region, as well as the presence of leading manufacturers, are expected to drive regional growth.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global nuclear imaging equipment market are

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Digirad Corporation

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

SurgicEye GmbH

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

CMR Naviscan Corporation

Mediso Ltd

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc

MILabs B.V.

MR Solutions Ltd

