NTT DATA Business Solutions Named a 2022 SAP Innovation Awards Winner

AI Learning Helper is the result of an international collaboration between NTT Business Solutions Denmark, NTT DATA in the UK and NTT DATA in Romania. The result of the cross-site collaboration is a Proof of Concept (PoC), which was submitted for the SAP Innovation Awards. Under the leadership of NTT DATA Business Solutions Denmark, the experts from the UK contributed their expertise in designing and optimising a digital user experience. The NTT DATA experts in Romania contributed their expertise in IoT and speech recognition. With this innovative and unique learning application, NTT DATA Business Solutions was able to successfully assert itself against other strong competitors.

"Artificial intelligence is on everyone's lips, and we are making applications tangible in real life," said Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions AG. "The award underlines our quality claim to open up new application possibilities for customers with our own developments leveraging SAP solutions."

The AI Learning Helper is also helpful for parents and teachers. This is because the AI software solution tracks the learning progress. In a clear display on a tablet, for example, parents and teachers can find out about progress in learning to read and see in which areas a child has improved. In this way, the learning process can be transparently tracked and specifically supported.

"The possibilities of artificial intelligence fascinate us," said Thomas Nørmark, Global Head of AI & Robotics at NTT DATA Business Solutions. "That's why AI plays a central role in our innovation strategy. An exciting and diverse product of our work is the 'it.human platform'. The award-winning AI Learning Helper is an application with which we can demonstrate very well how AI can support people in learning, for example. Of course, other areas of application are also conceivable. We certainly won't run out of ideas."

"The SAP Innovation Awards celebrate our partners who have showcased how SAP products and technologies can be leveraged to create paradigm-shifting solutions that disrupt industries and make a positive impact on the world," said Claudio Muruzabal, President, Cloud Success Services at SAP. "NTT DATA Business Solutions was one of 25 customers and partners recognized out of nearly 200 applicants. This is an outstanding achievement, and we congratulate them on their unique offering."

Today, the it.human platform is used in various other applications. For example, digital avatars support and facilitate employees in companies in the hospitality industry (it.human receptionist), in the sports and entertainment industry (it.human sports promoter) or in retail (it.human sales associate).

In cooperation with the school district of the Danish municipality of Toender and a hospital school in the UK, the AI Learning Helper was successfully implemented. The result exceeded the expectations of the partners involved. With the AI-based home-school solution, teachers have a much better idea of how well each student is doing and in which areas they need the most help. This allows teachers to work more efficiently while giving each student improved education.

"Not only were our practice partners very satisfied with the results of the AI Learning Helper. Through cross-location cooperation and the targeted combination of different competences from NTT DATA, we have jointly succeeded in already generating a certain amount of attention for our digital avatar," said Per Falck Jensen, Managing Director NTT DATA Business Solutions Denmark. "We are currently in talks with interested parties from the education sector in the UK and the Netherlands. There is a lot of interest in a marketable product. We also see this as confirmation that we are on the right track with our innovation strategy."

Get to know our AI Learning Helper:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GMIDwGHrKU

Video and pictures are available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Use for media free of charge, picture credits: © NTT DATA Business Solutions

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people. Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs around 12,000 people in 31 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Media contact:

Head of Corporate Communications

Silvia Dicke

NTT DATA Business Solutions

Königsbreede 1

33605 Bielefeld, Germany

T: +49 (0) 521/9 14 48-107

E-mail: silvia.dicke@nttdata.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813436/NTT_DATA_Norbert_Rotter_CEO.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813438/NTTDATA_Per_Falck_Jensen.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813437/NTT_DATA_Thomas_Normark.jpg

SOURCE NTT DATA Business Solutions AG