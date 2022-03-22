NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Honored with Multiple SAP® Partner Excellence Awards 2022 in Five Regions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is particularly proud of the honors received in its home market of Germany as part of the Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE) region. Here, the globally active SAP consultant received three awards in the categories of Top Midmarket Cloud Performer, Net-New Names – Cloud Business, and RISE with SAP.

"We are delighted to recognize NTT DATA Business Solutions AG as an SAP Partner Excellence Award winner across multiple award categories and countries," said Rumyana Trencheva, SVP Midmarket and Partner Business MEE, SAP. "This winning performance is a testament to their dedication to helping customers harness SAP cloud solutions to transform their business and thrive in today's economy."

NTT DATA Business Solutions was awarded in the following categories across global regions:

SAP APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for SAP Concur Solutions

SAP EMEA North Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Sustainable Growth

SAP EMEA South Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Marketing Best Practice

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Top Midmarket Cloud Performer

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Delivery

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Net-New Names – Cloud Business

SAP MEE Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for RISE with SAP

SAP North America Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Cloud Renewal Excellence

These awards demonstrate the outstanding contribution NTT DATA Business Solutions has made to the digital transformation of companies using SAP solutions.

Selected from SAP's large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions designs, implements, manages, and continuously enhances SAP solutions to make them work for companies and their people.

Aiming to help companies to transform, grow and become more successful, NTT DATA Business Solutions connects with a more than in-depth expertise for SAP solutions its clients´ business opportunities with the latest technologies – individually and across all business areas. As part of the NTT DATA group and as a global strategic partner of SAP, with close ties to other partners, NTT DATA Business Solutions gives clients and prospects access to innovative solutions and developments and thus makes an important contribution to innovation and long-term business success. NTT DATA Business Solutions employs around 12,000 people in 30 countries.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo, helping clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables customers, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. The company is committed to its clients' long-term success, combining its global reach with local client base to serve businesses in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

