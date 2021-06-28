NTI Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Proprietary Technology for Nanofilm Deposition, the Filtered Cathodic Vacuum Arc (FCVA)

"FCVA's advanced materials seamlessly enhance the average useful life of customers' end products," said Monami Dey, Senior Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "It can perform approximately five microns vacuum coating deposition at room temperature, allowing it to coat on a broad range of substrate materials, such as plastics, rubber, and ceramics. The company also combines its proprietary FCVA technology with the conventional physical vapor deposition (PVD)-based sputtering method to offer functional surface solutions, thereby ensuring cost-effectiveness and environmental friendliness."

By leveraging this exceptional hybrid combination, NTI has developed novel materials, such as TAC-ON®, an advanced material with superior properties, including high hardness and density, excellent adhesion, low friction coefficiency, and the ability to be deposited at room temperature. The numerous applications range from smartphone and wearable devices and hard disk drives to cutting tools and automotive applications to new energy. iTAC® is used in surface solutions for automotive piston rings, extending the average life expectancy by more than five times, compared to other diamond-like materials. MiCC® is an advanced nano-crystalline, chrome-nitride ceramic material with high hardness and low friction coefficient along with excellent corrosion resistance and low surface energy, which is specially coated on industrial molding tools to prolong the service life and improve productivity.

NTI continually engages with customers to design and develop proprietary coatings for end products to achieve the desired functional and aesthetic properties. For instance, the company's advanced materials-based surface solution provides a cost-effective alternative to gold plating while providing highly advanced functional properties, such as high corrosion resistance and high conductivity. In addition, the FCVA technology can enhance conventional materials, such as copper and aluminum, with improved nanoproperties, enabling its use in various applications, including plastic antennas for 5G networks for high-frequency transmission.

"By combining highly advanced nanotechnology solutions and an early direct engagement with customers, NTI provides a strong value chain network to ensure consistency and quality," noted Dey. "Its superior technology allows it to deliver top-notch alternatives to existing nanofilm deposition techniques while providing additional enhancements and properties."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Nanofilm Technologies International Limited

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited ("Nanofilm") is a leading provider of unique vacuum coating technologies in Asia, leveraging its proprietary technologies, core competencies in R&D, engineering and production, to deliver technology-based solutions and products across a wide range of industries including precision equipment, consumer electronics and the automotive industry. Nanofilm's solutions serve as key catalysts in enabling its customers to achieve high value-add advancements in their end-products in an environmentally sustainable manner.

For more information on Nanofilm, please visit www.nti-nanofilm.com

For media queries, please contact ir@nanofilm.com.sg mailto:DuaneTan@nanofilm.com.sg

