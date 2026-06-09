GENEVA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NSN Cycling Team (NSN) and CBH Bank have entered a three-year partnership focused on high performance, long-term development, and shared Swiss values of precision and excellence.

The collaboration brings together two organizations committed to sustained progress, continuous improvement, and performance in demanding, competitive environments - both in elite cycling and financial services.

NSN Cycling Team and CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique announce three-year partnership

Through this partnership, CBH Bank will support the Team's international racing program and broader sporting development across key competitions throughout the season.

"Success in professional cycling is built on endurance, sound decision-making, and exceptional teamwork," said Kjell Carlström, General Manager of the NSN Cycling Team. "CBH Bank's commitment to excellence and long-term relationships, makes them a natural partner for our Team as we continue to grow and compete internationally."

Simon Benhamou, CEO of CBH Bank, added: "At CBH Bank, we value partnerships built on collaboration, adaptability in complex environments, and sustainable performance. The NSN Cycling Team represents an ambitious and forward-looking approach to elite sports that strongly resonates with our own culture and values."

This partnership further strengthens NSN's Swiss foundation and supports the Team's long-term sporting ambitions on the international stage.

About NSN Cycling Team

NSN Cycling Team is a Swiss-Spanish cycling team racing in the WorldTour, the highest level of professional cycling. Born from a joint collaboration between global sports and event company NSN (Never Say Never), co-founded by Spanish football legend Andrés Iniesta, and Swiss investment firm Stoneweg, the team races under a Swiss flag, and operates from Spain. As a WorldTour team, the team races around 250 days a year in over 20 countries, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a España.

With two teams in the NSN family — NSN Cycling Team and NSN Development Team — the team is home to 48 cyclists from around the world, including history maker Biniam Girmay, and around 120 support staff, making it one of the most international cycling teams in the peloton.

About CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique SA

CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique is a family-owned, international and diversified banking group founded in 1975. Headquartered in Geneva, the Group currently counts close to 360 professionals in 10 locations around the world. As at December 31, 2025 client assets totaled CHF 18.4 billion and the Group's Tier 1 ratio was 35.8%, placing it among the best capitalized banks in Switzerland compared to its peers.

CBH Group provides wealth management services to private and institutional clients, as well as several complementary business lines, including family office solutions, asset services & structuring, exclusive private markets expertise, and bespoke daily banking and card solutions.

The Group operates with a technology-driven entrepreneurial culture and mindset, and has developed a comprehensive digital ecosystem entirely in-house, serving both clients and relationship managers, increasing automation and leading to greater efficiency and productivity.