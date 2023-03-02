nShift revamps offering to help retailers and warehouses ship smarter

DeliveryHub renamed to nShift Ship, joins new nShift Track to provide enterprise-grade capability for parcel delivery management and post-purchase tracking

LONDON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software, today announces significant enhancements to its offering for retailers and eshops.

The company has launched new product nShift Track , and nShift Ship , the new name for its DeliveryHub platform. They will enable warehouses, web shops and retailers to take control of their delivery management. Both will enable strategic growth by helping improve the customer experience and drive incremental revenue.

nShift Ship is an enterprise-grade delivery management platform that will drive efficiency, incremental revenue, and help customers solve complicated delivery management challenges. It offers access to more than one thousand carriers, basic tracking capabilities and high-volume label production and carrier booking.

nShift Track is a post-purchase tracking solution that helps improve customer loyalty. It keeps shoppers up to date with the status of their delivery and creates new marketing opportunities for retailers. It offers a consumer interface that can match the look and feel of the retailer or web shop's brand. It provides delivery updates through the mobile and social channels that are relevant to shoppers.

Lars Pedersen, CEO at nShift said, "The delivery experience is part and parcel of the customer experience from any retailer. After a couple of bad deliveries, shoppers will take their money elsewhere. Retailers and web shops must provide an end-to-end delivery experience that builds loyalty with customers and keeps them coming back for more. And no label production or carrier performance challenges should be allowed to obstruct that."

"Our new solutions will enable retailers and web shops to increase efficiency and delivery at scale. They can better communicate with their own consumers throughout the process and target shoppers with new marketing messages at a time when they are most engaged with the brand."

nShift Ship and nShift Track form part of a portfolio of enterprise-grade solutions that empower retailers and web shops to create an end-to-end delivery experience:

Checkout – a solution that fully integrates with web shops to facilitate a range of delivery options

– a solution that fully integrates with web shops to facilitate a range of delivery options Ship – enterprise-grade delivery management software which provides solutions to complex label printing and carrier booking challenges.

– enterprise-grade delivery management software which provides solutions to complex label printing and carrier booking challenges. Track – a cutting-edge customer experience that builds loyalty with shoppers

– a cutting-edge customer experience that builds loyalty with shoppers Returns – a consumer-friendly reverse logistics solution that helps convert 30% of returns to exchanges by making the process easier for shoppers

Find out more.

nShift.com

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

SOURCE nShift