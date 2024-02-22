nShift partners with Fin to bring zero-emissions deliveries to UK customers

British final mile delivery company enables retailers to reduce carbon footprint and provide customers with a sustainable shopping experience

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Retailers in the UK can offer customers a new zero-emissions delivery option when it comes to final mile delivery of their products. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, has confirmed zero-emissions carrier Fin as the latest edition to its library.

Founded in 2022, Fin provides logistics services that create a positive impact on society and the environment. Deliveries are made exclusively using e-cargo-bikes and electric vans, meaning deliveries are emissions-free, while traffic congestion is reduced.

Shoppers today increasingly choose to buy from brands and retailers whose values mirror their own. Around half of consumers report a willingness to pay more for "environmentally friendly" products or services. Meanwhile, 41% of shoppers will abandon their shopping carts if their preferred delivery provider was not available.

nShift customers can access this service after Fin, founded by former Google executive, Rich Pleeth and serial entrepreneur Chris Sargeant acquired Urb-it - a carrier with whom nShift had previously established connections in Sweden. The service is launching in London, with expansion into other UK cities including Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester expected in the coming months. Fin plans to grow into central Europe later in 2024.

Ian Russell, Director of Carrier Partnerships at nShift, said, "We're pleased to add Fin to our growing library of net-zero carriers. This vital offering comes at a time when pending regulation demands that sustainable shipping is no longer a nice-to-have and when companies must do more than talk about their values, but instead, make them clear and tangible."

Rich Pleeth, CEO and co-founder of Fin said, "Being integrated into nShift is huge for fin, being able to tap into nShift's extensive and well-established customer base. This has accelerated our offering of zero-emissions and sustainable parcel delivery. Our commitment to sustainability is more than just a business strategy—it's in our company's DNA and encompasses protecting both the planet and people, all while maintaining profitability."

The partnership comes as businesses throughout the EU are preparing for the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) - regulations that require businesses to disclose, and report on, environmental and social impacts.

To help retailers track and report on their emissions, and highlight the impact of moving to low- and zero-emissions deliveries nShift has developed Emissions Tracker. It collates all carrier data into one reporting tool with an easy-to-use template. Calculations are made at shipment level, giving retailers the ability to drill into shipping data, compile accurate reports, and identify quick wins for emissions reduction.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

About Fin

Fin Sustainable Logistics is creating smart, sustainable large-scale logistics solutions. Their comprehensive approach to urban logistics leverages technology and innovation to streamline delivery operations, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the efficiency of last-mile deliveries in urban areas using an all-electric fleet of vans and e-cargo bikes.

