nShift: 55% abandon shopping carts over insufficient delivery options

Retailers must provide multiple-carrier options and clearly badge them on web shops

LONDON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift , the global leader in delivery management software, is calling on retailers and web shops to ensure they provide a range of delivery options – and display them clearly.

The way that parcels and packages are delivered is a crucial part of the shopping experience. Some 55% of people confess to abandoning their shopping carts because deliveries were too expensive or would take too long[1].

When it comes to the delivery options available, consumers continue to raise their requirements:

56% expect same-day delivery options [2]

88% of consumers are more willing to purchase from a retailer or web shop that offers free shipping [3]

54% would be willing to accept longer lead times for more environmentally friendly deliveries[4]

In its recent guide, " Shipping for Growth " nShift explores how retailers can continue to keep their customers satisfied as they grow. It argues that retailers and web shops must provide:

Efficiency and flexibility – automating the book and print process can significantly improve efficiency. Organizations can save time and money by generating documentation as soon as an order is complete and identifying the optimum transportation solution for every order.

A range of options – as a company grows, it's essential it continues to offer a range of delivery options. Retailers need to work with a delivery management software partner that connects them to a large, ready-made library of carriers. They must then be able to display these options on their website.

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-purchase at nShift, said: "The successful growth of an online retailer is largely dependent on its ability to meet the growing expectations of its customers. Doing so requires greater flexibility and efficiency, especially for smaller businesses without the necessary time or resources.

"Most importantly, whether it's greater delivery and return options, automating the book and print process, or access to a wider choice of carriers, they need a partner that has the connections and the technology, and that can support them as they grow."

nShift's integrated portfolio of enterprise-grade solutions empower retailers and web shops to offer outstanding end-to-end delivery experiences, from checkout to returns:

Checkout – a solution that fully integrates with web shops to facilitate a range of delivery options, while supporting higher conversion rates

Ship – enterprise-grade delivery management software which solves complex label printing and carrier booking challenges, connecting to more than one thousand carriers

Track – a cutting-edge post-purchase customer experience that builds brands and customer loyalty

Returns – a consumer-friendly reverse logistics solution that helps convert 30% of returns to exchanges by making the process easier for shoppers

Download the guide, "Shipping for Growth" here .

About nShift

Established in 2021, nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments yearly across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

