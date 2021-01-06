NSF International Acquires Global Trust Certification

Ireland-based seafood certification company will combine with NSF's existing seafood business unit

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSF International announced the acquisition of Global Trust Certification Limited, an Ireland-based company specializing in seafood certification, by NSF Certification Ireland Limited, an NSF International company. Global Trust conducts certification, auditing and inspection for clients across the globe. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of Global Trust is aligned with our strategy for NSF International and expands our capabilities and expertise in seafood standards and certification programs globally," said NSF International President and CEO Kevan Lawlor. "Global Trust has a talented team with unique expert knowledge, insights and understanding of the seafood and fishery industries, which helps clients understand how they can enhance their current sourcing policies."

Global Trust, a part of SAI Global since 2012, has 87 employees and contractors supporting customers across the globe. It is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

"Global Trust is focused on delivering auditing and certification services for our customers around the world," said Eoghan Stedman, General Manager at Global Trust. "Our success is a direct result of our talented and dedicated employees and we're excited that this combination will enable us to continue to expand our reach and grow our business."

Global Trust operates in more than 49 countries and has national and international certification contracts involving all leading seafood standards and certification programs. The organization will combine with NSF's seafood business unit.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

MEDIA CONTACTS

NSF International:

Thomas Frey, APR

media@nsf.org

+1.734.214.6242

SAI Global:

Jacqueline Fleming, PR

media@saiglobal.com

+ 1.917.573.6120

Related Links

https://www.nsf.org



SOURCE NSF International