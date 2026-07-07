Nscale Closes a $900 Million Revolving Credit Facility

The Facility provides flexible liquidity to accelerate Nscale's global AI infrastructure build-out.

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nscale today announced it closed a $900 million revolving credit facility (the "Facility"), providing flexible liquidity to accelerate its AI data center build-out and capital deployment across the US, Europe, and APAC.

The Facility was syndicated across a group of leading financial institutions, reflecting confidence in Nscale's strategic direction and growth prospects. This includes J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets, Bank of America, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho, SMBC, TD Securities, and KeyBank N.A.

"The closing of this revolving credit facility with key global investment banks reflects real institutional confidence in our platform, capital structure, and team," Josh Payne, CEO and Founder of Nscale said. "We are building the infrastructure that the world's largest technology companies depend on to train, deploy, and scale AI, and this facility increases our flexibility to do that at speed and at scale."

About Nscale

Nscale is a full-stack AI cloud platform. We bring together software, compute, and power in a vertically integrated offering — from a unified cloud platform for running AI training and inference, to the data centers and low-cost power that make it possible. Our mission is to build the engine of superintelligence and enhance access to the benefits of advanced AI for enterprises, governments, and the communities that depend on them.

For more information, visit www.nscale.com.

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