NSC Global further bolsters its product portfolio with launch of Next Day WAN

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NSC Global , the world's largest independently owned IT services company, is continuing to expand its managed technology solutions with the launch of Next Day WAN, a cloud managed cellular WAN service - designed to allow businesses to get up and running fast.

Using 5G or 4G LTE, Next Day WAN provides high speed broadband internet, enabling businesses to have secure network in less than 24 hours.

"Due to the huge shift in workplace environments in the last year, many businesses are now looking to equip teams in remote or temporary locations – while also ensuring secure access to a private or corporate network. In the past this has been a challenge for businesses due to long lead times for landline WAN/broadband circuit installations from last mile carriers.

"By allowing customers to scale their network up or down, businesses can tailor Next Day WAN to meet their specific business needs. Available globally, Next Day WAN can be tailored for any size business, in any location for any business need, making it is a great addition to our complete portfolio of managed technology solutions," said NSC's Chief Commercial Officer, Sascha Groeger.

Next Day WAN is suitable for both temporary and permanent cases, including smaller locations with a lower bandwidth demand - such as retail sites, removing the need to work around a rigid timeline and infrastructure for circuit installations, giving organisations flexible, secure WAN solutions at a low cost.

Using reliable enterprise-grade connections, customers can confidently maintain secure access to their back-end systems - keeping corporate data protected. Spare devices and SIMs are staged and set up at NSC Global's logistics hubs so that they can be deployed, shipped out and turned up at speed.

The announcement follows the earlier expansion of NSC Global's portfolio of edge technology products and services including Anytime, Anywhere, YouCPETM and Cableless Enterprise.

To find out more please visit: https://nscglobal.com/en/next-day-wan

About NSC Global

NSC Global , is a leader in IT services, consulting and business solutions, partnering with world-class organisations to deliver unrivalled agility and service excellence. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in London, we operate in over 180 countries with a network of 4,500+ Partner Resources across the globe. NSC is helping lead its customers in the Software-Defined Digital Revolution.

