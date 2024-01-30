NRGene Establishes Supree, a Food-Tech Company developing Self-Drying Fruits and Vegetables

Supree™ develops innovative fruit and vegetable varieties designed to naturally dry on the vine while preserving high vitamins and nutrient levels, and rich taste

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NRGene Technologies Ltd. (TASE: NRGN) is pleased to introduce Supree (Supree-Zanim), its newly established FoodTech subsidiary, specializes in innovative fruit and vegetable varieties that naturally self-dry on the vine while maintaining nutritional value and flavor.

Supree™ Semi-dried tomatoes: GROWN TO BE A SUPERFOOD

Supree's first product line is a unique semi-dried tomato varieties that stand out for their delicious taste, high nutritional value and one year frozen shelf-life. The uniqueness of these varieties is in their skin's structure that is filled with microcracks which enables natural moisture evaporation. This natural drying process preserves the rich taste, vibrant color, vitamins, and antioxidants, resulting in a superfood that loses about 80% of its original weight when ripe, intensifying flavor and nutritional concentration.

Supree's semi-dried tomatoes are perfect for various culinary applications from snacks, salads and cooked dishes, baked goods, and even desserts. The thawed product retains its quality, texture, and nutritional value and is available throughout the year, regardless of growing season. The tomatoes can also serve as a versatile natural ingredient. Tomato powder derived from these tomatoes enriches processed food products across various industries, including meat products, meat substitutes, healthy beverages, and snacks.

Presently, Supree is targeting premium B2B markets in Israel, Europe, and the Middle East, including restaurants, hotels, catering companies, and food manufacturers. Leading chefs, such as Chef Ran Shmueli from the Claro restaurant, Tel Aviv, have tried Supree's semi-dried tomatoes. Chef Shmueli remarked, "We are always happy to incorporate high-quality, innovative Israeli ingredients into our menus. Occasionally, I come across something truly new. And such are the cherry tomatoes that self-dry on the vine. Their taste, uniqueness, and innovation elevate and enrich our dishes and menus."

The potential market size for Supree's tomatoes is estimated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030. Supree anticipates that its semi-dried tomatoes will create a new category within the USD 16 billion market for dried tomatoes. Additionally, the tomatoes may serve as a substitute product for the USD 10.2 billion dried fruit market, the USD 4.4 billion frozen fruit market, and the USD 60 billion superfood market. Our projections consider the market shares of these segments and take into account market education and penetration rates.

Elevating sustainability and cost efficiency, Supree's tomato varieties enable optimal seasonal growth, eliminating the need for artificial heating or cooling. Immediate post-harvest drying, packaging, and freezing significantly reduce fruit loss along the supply chain. In addition, mechanical harvesting is planned and is expected to bring substantial savings in labor cost, ultimately reducing tomato prices.

To facilitate the production and processing of the first product, Supree has signed a partnership agreement with Tzabar Tech, which strengthens the agricultural foundation and promotes technological innovation in agrifood-tech. Together, the companies will establish a joint venture, with Tzabar Tech providing its expertise in farming and trading of agricultural produce to support the unique growing and post-harvesting processes of the tomatoes.

NRGene's CEO, Gil Ronen, emphasized, "Israeli farmers aspire for unique products that can be exported to global markets, aiming to increase their income and strengthen the Israeli economy. Supree focuses on developing innovative agricultural products manufactured in Israel for the global market. NRGene's technology will allow Supree to reach markets rapidly with highly unique products. To maximize the project's success, we decided to collaborate with Tzabar Tech and are confident that our joint efforts will bring even greater success to the project."

Tzabar Tech's CEO, Gilad Mintz, stated, "The collaboration between Tzabar Tech and Supree presents an excellent opportunity to integrate innovative growth technologies, while allowing farmers to improve work processes and achieve more profitable yields."

Supree is an Israeli food-tech company specializing in the production of self-drying fruits and vegetables. Leveraging NRGene's genomics and AI technology, Supree aims to bring new naturally dried fruits and vegetables to the market, enriching food with tasty, healthy, and long shelf-life products. For more information, visit the company's website: www.supree.co.

NRGene is an AgTech company focusing on research, development, and commercialization of IP-intensive technologies and novel traits and varieties of crops and animals. With a vast proprietary database and AI-based technologies, NRGene accelerates and improves the natural development of key crops and animals in the global agriculture and food industries. For more information, visit the company's website: www.nrgene.com.

