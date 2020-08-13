NRC Group ASA - Invitation to presentation of the second quarter and first half 2020 results

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NRC Group ASA will release its financial results for second quarter and first half 2020, on Wednesday 19 August at 07.00 AM (CET).

Webcast in English will be available from 07.00 AM (CET), and a Q&A session will be held at 11.00 AM (CET). Participants can ask questions via the moderator.

The presentation will be held by CEO Henning Olsen and CFO Dag Fladby.

Participants dial-in numbers:

NO: +47 2350 0296

SE: +46 (0)8 5065 3942

FI: +358 (0)9 7479 0404

DK: +45 3515 8121

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

US: +1 929 477 0448

The financial report and presentation will be made available under the company's ticker "NRC" on www.newsweb.no and on the company's homepage: www.nrcgroup.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

