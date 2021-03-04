NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Sweden - SEK 36 million

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Svensk Lax AB has appointed NRC Sverige AB, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for ground, foundation and construction work at Säffle in Sweden.

The contract is valued at approximately SEK 36 million, and the work will commence in March 2021 and is scheduled for completion in October 2021.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

