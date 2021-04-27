STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karlstad municipality has appointed NRC Sverige AB, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for ground, foundation and construction work at Östra Kroppkärr in Karlstad.

The contract is valued at approximately SEK 35 million and the work will commence in May 2021 and is scheduled for completion in September 2022.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 10 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Cecilie Blaauw Cock, Marketing & Communication, NRC Group ASA.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-asa---appointed-to-a-contract-in-sweden---sek-35-million,c3334304

SOURCE NRC Group