NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Sweden - SEK 35 million

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish Transport Administration has appointed NRC Sverige AB, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for rehabilitation of the catenary system on the railway connection between Åstorp and Ängelholm in Sweden.

The contract is valued at approximately SEK 35 million, and will involve rail services such as electro and groundwork.

The work will commence in December 2020 and the project is scheduled for completion in September 2021.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 10 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group +47 91 74 15 92.

