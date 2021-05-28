NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Norway - NOK 33 million

STOCKHOLM, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norcem AS has appointed NRC Norge AS, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for ground, foundation and construction work at Brevik in Norway.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 33 million. The work will commence in August 2021, and the project is scheduled for completion in May 2022.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 10 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The stock exchange announcement was published by Cecilie Blaauw Cock, Marketing & Communication, NRC Group ASA.

