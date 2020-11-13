NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Norway - NOK 220 million

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bane NOR has appointed NRC Bane AS, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for the rehabilitation and upgrading of Nittedal railway station. The project will increase the quality and track capacity to ensure long-term reliability on Gjørvikbanen.

The contract is valued at approximately NOK 220 million and will involve rail services such as groundwork, track, electro and signal/telecom.

The work will commence in December 2020, and the project is scheduled for completion in August 2022.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 10 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

