NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Finland - EUR 25 million

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish Transportation Infrastructure Agency (FTIA) has appointed NRC Group Finland, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to an overall contract for railway maintenance.

The maintenance area is situated in Central Finland ranging from Vaasa and Kaskinen in the west to Äänekoski, Jyväskylä and Mänttä in the east. NRC Group Finland will be responsible for preventive maintenance and corrective measures on the track lines, and the contract will include rail services such as track, switch and signalling maintenance.

The contract is valued at approximately EUR 25 million. The work will commence in February 2021, and is scheduled for completion in November 2025, with an additional 2+2 year option period.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 14 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

