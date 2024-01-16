Now chat & video call with Sunny Leone: Actress launches her official AI Clone created by Kamoto.AI

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamoto.AI has strengthened India's position on the world map for advanced Generative AI by launching the first-ever official AI clone of an Indian celebrity. The official AI replica launched in Mumbai recently was that of Bollywood sensation, diva & entrepreneur Sunny Leone, who enjoys widespread popularity worldwide. The actress launched the official AI clone of herself in the presence of Kamoto.AI co-founders Toshendra Sharma & Rohendra Singh amid a massive gathering in Mumbai. The unveiling of Sunny's official AI clone unlocks fresh avenues of revenue generation through Advanced Generative AI technology.

Kamoto.AI introduces the world’s first licensed AI Clone; Bollywood's Sunny Leone unveils her AI Clone.

Merely with a few clicks & quick training via private data, Kamoto.AI enables the creation of a virtual AI replica of anyone while its AI Character Marketplace facilitates its monetization. Sunny's AI Clone is interactive & trained on her voice and personal data to deliver a personalized experience. Sunny's clone can be interacted with via Chat or Voice Calls through Kamoto.AI's AI Character Marketplace at app.kamoto.ai. Besides, one can avail Sunny's Elite Club membership with many benefits. Some lucky members would get a chance to meet the actress in person, while some other winners would be felicitated with merchandise.

"Generative AI can be leveraged in myriad ways, and this first-ever official AI clone of a global celeb like Sunny Leone manifests it. All ethical and security concerns are vetted while creating a licensed AI replica, and it minimizes such threats. Waiting to be unraveled is a coveted lineup of licensed AI clones of other eminent figures," said Kamoto.AI CEO Toshendra.

Sunny Leone added, "Introducing my AI clone is a new beginning, and in this phase of life, I intend to delve into avenues that I haven't explored earlier and that help me grow, both artistically and business-wise. I thank Kamoto.AI for introducing my official AI version and hope it will strengthen my bonding with all my fans."

Kamoto.AI is a SaaS platform that enables users to create, train, and monetize bespoke AI characters while offering celebrities & influencers the chance to license authentic AI replicas of themselves for an innovative, interactive, and monetizable experience through our AI Character Marketplace & APIs. This Digital persona will help celebrities, influencers & corporations to grow digitally and uniquely.

