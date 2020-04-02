Now Available Worldwide: ETS Offers At-Home Solutions for TOEFL iBT® Test and GRE® General Test Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

At-home tests provide a convenient, flexible and safe option for testing while test centers are closed

PRINCETON, New Jersey, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS, a global leader in educational measurement and learning solutions, announced today that the TOEFL iBT® Special Home Edition and GRE® General Test at-home solutions are now available worldwide for test takers who have been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The solutions were initially announced on March 23 and were available in nine countries and administrative regions.

These solutions are now available everywhere the computer-delivered TOEFL iBT test and GRE General Test are normally available, with the exception of Mainland China and Iran. In Mainland China, ETS is working closely with NEEA to accommodate test takers impacted by test cancellations, including adding test dates once regular testing resumes. ETS is working to offer at-home testing in Iran as soon as possible.

Testing is conducted through artificial intelligence technology and the use of live human remote proctoring serviced by ProctorU®, the leading proctoring solution for online testing. These at-home testing solutions are identical in content, format, on-screen experience, scoring and pricing as the TOEFL iBT test and GRE General Test taken at a test center. Every test feature that students would expect in the test center — such as the ability to preview, skip questions, review and change answers on the GRE General Test, and the ability to view Reading and Listening scores at the end of the TOEFL iBT test — is available to test takers via these solutions.

Students have an opportunity to select from numerous test times each week to find a time that is most conducive to their schedules. Registration is currently open for test dates through June 2020. ETS will continue to assess the situation to determine whether additional test dates will be added.

"It was imperative for us to create a timely, flexible and reliable solution to allow students the opportunity to take these tests, so that they can complete time-sensitive applications that will allow them to continue on their educational journeys," said Alberto Acereda, Executive Director of the Global Higher Education Division at ETS. "Test takers can expect the same valid and reliable tests that are administered in test centers from the comfort of home."

ETS is taking every precaution to ensure that the tests students will take from home meet the highest standards for validity, reliability and security. These tests employ multiple best-in-class security measures that use both real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence technology.

"We understand the challenges that our test takers are facing worldwide and are pleased to now offer an option to safely test at home without compromising the integrity of our tests," said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL® Program. "ETS prides itself on its test security measures, and this solution is consistent with those self-imposed high standards, which are relied upon by institutions around the world who trust that these tests provide an accurate picture of an applicant's abilities."

To register for a TOEFL iBT Special Home Edition test, students can sign in or create an ETS account by visiting www.ets.org/mytoefl, and to register for the at-home option for the GRE General Test, students can sign in or create an ETS account by visiting www.ets.org/mygre. Once logged in, students can select and pay for their test, and upon doing so will receive an email from ProctorU with instructions on how to schedule their test date and time.

For a full explanation of the registration process, visit www.ets.org/s/cv/toefl/at-home/ for the TOEFL iBT test and www.ets.org/s/cv/gre/at-home/ for the GRE General Test.

