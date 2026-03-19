Novuna Releases Analysis Indicating up to £400 Million in UK Consumer Spending Linked to 2026 Sporting Success

Novuna's scenario modelling suggests a strong GB medal haul and deep World Cup run could be associated with up to £400m of gross match and medal-linked consumer spending

That is equivalent to around £14 per UK household at the top end of the range

LONDON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A successful British summer of sport in 2026 could see up to £400 million of gross consumer spending flow through UK tills around major matches and medal moments, according to new scenario analysis from Novuna Finance.

The figures focus on the "feel-good" effect of sporting success on how and when people spend, rather than the wider economic impact of hosting events. The modelling looks at how a strong GB medal haul across home athletics events, combined with a deep World Cup run for a home nation, could shift spending towards hospitality, at-home food and drink and sport-related retail in the weeks when the nation is celebrating.

The analysis uses evaluations of previous championships alongside official Office for National Statistics (ONS).

How a big summer of sport could move spending

The scenarios draw on published impact assessments for events such as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the London "Summer of World Athletics", alongside host estimates for the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham and pre-tournament spending forecasts for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2024.

Athletics in 2026

The modelling suggests that:

Across the 2026 UK athletics calendar – including the Novuna UK Athletics Indoor and Outdoor Championships, the Novuna London Athletics Meet, the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham and the athletics programme of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow – a realistic GB medal haul is associated with an extra £50 million to £100 million of gross discretionary sales around medal days and celebration periods





of gross discretionary sales around medal days and celebration periods In a stronger medal year, where performance matches or beats recent European and Commonwealth benchmarks, that success-linked figure could rise towards £180 million

2026 World Cup

For football, applying modest uplifts to pre-tournament forecasts and card-spend patterns from the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 suggests that a home nation reaching the knockout stages could be associated with anywhere between £75 million to £150 million of extra tournament-linked sales, rising towards about £250 million in a best-case run to the semi-finals or final

Taken together, strong performances across both sports could be associated with up to around £400 million of gross discretionary consumer spending concentrated around match and medal moments, according to Novuna's scenario modelling. At the top end, that equates to around £14 per UK household.

Theresa Lindsay, Chief Marketing Officer at Novuna Finance, said:

"Success on the track and the pitch doesn't just lift the mood, it delivers a real boost to spending on top of the wider benefits of hosting these events. When home athletes and teams do well, the tills ring more often in pubs, supermarkets and sports retailers. Across a whole summer, that can add up to hundreds of millions of pounds of match and medal-linked sales."

President of UK Athletics, Dame Denise Lewis DBE, said:

"I see first-hand how a home championships can lift the whole country. When British athletes win medals, the feel-good factor reaches far beyond the track. It leaves a connection, inspiring fans, communities and the next generation long after the medals have been handed out."

Notes to editors – methodology