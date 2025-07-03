Novogene Europe Expands Sequencing Capabilities with Fifth NovaSeq X Plus System in Europe

MUNICH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novogene Europe announces the installation of its fifth Illumina NovaSeq X Plus sequencing system, expanding high-throughput sequencing capacity to meet surging European demand. This strategic enhancement solidifies Novogene's position as Europe's trusted genomics partner, delivering unprecedented speed, data quality, and scalability for large-scale research.

Novogene Europe Team with NovaSeq X Plus

"Investing in the NovaSeq X Plus allows us to meet the increasing needs of our clients with unmatched speed and precision," said Tingting Zhou, VP at Novogene Europe. "This expansion ensures we remain at the forefront of sequencing innovation, empowering researchers with unmatched spend and data quality to drive scientific breakthroughs."

The NovaSeq X Plus – Illumina's most advanced sequencing platform – generates up to 16 terabases of data in 48 hours, enabling critical applications including whole-genome sequencing, single-cell RNA analysis, and complex population studies.

This leap in sequencing capability is vital as researchers worldwide face increasingly complex genomic questions that demand both scale and precision. The integration of an additional NovaSeq X Plus at Novogene Europe ensures that customers can tackle ambitious projects with confidence, supported by cutting-edge technology that delivers faster results without compromising on data integrity or environmental responsibility.

Bas Verhoef, SVP and Head of Region, Europe, Illumina said: "For more than a decade, Illumina and Novogene have fostered an enduring relationship as together, we broaden the scope of genomics. The NovaSeq X Plus - Illumina's most rapidly adopted and utilized high-throughput sequencing platform to date - ensures that researchers have access to the latest technology that provides reliable, swift, and cost-effective next-generation sequencing services, with customers already raving about the powerful capabilities of our recent software upgrade."

In recent years, Novogene Europe has systematically integrated state-of-the-art technologies across its service portfolio, including genomic, transcriptomic, microbial, and single-cell sequencing. Localized deployment in European laboratories enables tailored support while maintaining global standards of excellence.

About Novogene

Novogene is a pioneer in applying leading-edge molecular biology technology and high-performance computing to research in the fields of life science. Our vision is to continue as a global leader in the delivery of genomics services and solutions. With one of the largest sequencing capacities in the world, we utilise our deep scientific knowledge and first-class customer service to help clients realise their research goals in the rapidly evolving world of genomics. Novogene is committed to becoming your trusted genomics partner.

CONTACT: Novogene Europe: info@novogene-europe.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721701/Novogene_Europe_Lab_team_Illumina_NovaSeq_X.jpg