Novo Nordisk to present new data in oral semaglutide 25 mg (Wegovy® in a pill*) and obesity pipeline at ObesityWeek® 2025

New data from OASIS 4 on oral semaglutide 25 mg to reveal insights on cardiometabolic health among adults with obesity or overweight

Additional trial insights into impact on ability to do everyday activities and women's health among adults with obesity or overweight will also be shared 1-3

New CagriSema data from REDEFINE to be presented, highlighting innovative pipeline4,5

PLAINSBORO, N.J., and BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk today announced new data on the investigational oral semaglutide 25 mg will be among 23 abstracts to be presented at ObesityWeek® from 4-7 November in Atlanta, US. The presentations will add to expanding the evidence base on Wegovy®'s overall weight loss efficacy and cardiometabolic profile, and showcase the innovative pipeline with new data for people living with obesity.

"Our diverse range of abstracts reflects the strong momentum of our obesity portfolio and our dedication to improve the lives of people living with obesity. These data reinforce the established efficacy of the semaglutide molecule and highlight the increasing interest within the obesity community in oral options and dosing regimens that may better meet patients' health needs," said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president, Research & Development at Novo Nordisk. "This builds on our longstanding track record of prioritizing ObesityWeek® by presenting new science that can make a real difference in patient care. As a pioneer with more than 25 years in obesity, we are proud to again be part of this key event, dedicated to advancing the understanding of obesity as a serious chronic disease."

OASIS 4 trial highlights include:

Investigating improvements in blood sugar and cardiovascular risk factors

In an OASIS 4 post hoc analysis, investigators explored improvements in glycemic parameters and cardiovascular risk factors for people with obesity or overweight treated with once-daily oral semaglutide 25 mg.1

Examining the efficacy of semaglutide across formulations (pill and injectable) in women's health

Additional post hoc analyses from OASIS 4 and STEP phase 3a trials examined the efficacy of semaglutide in reducing body weight in women in pre- and post-menopausal stages, and another assessed improved physical function based on patient-reported outcomes data.2,3

Comparing efficacy of semaglutide in a pill with injectable semaglutide (Wegovy®)

Indirect trial comparison of OASIS 4 with STEP 1 comparing efficacy between once-daily oral semaglutide 25 mg with injectable once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg.

REDEFINE 1 trial highlights include:

Additional phase 3 data from REDEFINE 1 included analyses exploring the cardiovascular risk reduction potential of investigational CagriSema and examining the percentage of people treated with CagriSema who achieved clinically relevant treatment targets for obesity management.4,5

STEP UP trial highlights include:

Additional analysis of data from STEP UP with semaglutide 2.4 mg and 7.2 mg assessed risk of obesity-related complications using clinically relevant treatment targets.6

Select Novo Nordisk abstracts to be presented at ObesityWeek ® 2025, 4-7 November [Atlanta, US]:

OASIS 4 (Oral Semaglutide 25 mg)

Efficacy of Oral Semaglutide 25 mg in People with Overweight or Obesity and Poor Physical Function. Poster presentation – Tuesday 4 November; 7:30-8:30 PM ET

Improvements in Glycemic Parameters and Cardiovascular Risk Factors with Oral Semaglutide 25 mg. Oral presentation – Wednesday 5 November; 8:15-8:30 AM ET

Semaglutide Reduces Body Weight Regardless of Menopause Status: STEP and OASIS 4 Post Hoc Analysis. Poster presentation – Wednesday 5 November; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Oral vs. Injectable Semaglutide: An Indirect Treatment Comparison of Weight Loss Outcomes. Poster presentation – Wednesday 5 November; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

REDEFINE (CagriSema)

CagriSema Reduces hsCRP in Adults With Overweight or Obesity: the REDEFINE 1 Trial. Poster presentation – Wednesday 5 November; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

REDEFINE 5: CagriSema in East Asian Adults With Overweight or Obesity, With or Without T2D. Oral presentation – Wednesday 5 November; 4:00-4:15 PM ET

CagriSema and achievement of BMI and waist-to-height ratio treatment targets: REDEFINE 1. Poster presentation – Thursday 6 November; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

CagriSema Reduces Predicted ASCVD Risk in Adults With Overweight or Obesity: the REDEFINE 1 Trial. Poster presentation – Thursday 6 November; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Effect of CagriSema 2.4mg/2.4mg on Body Composition, Muscle Strength & Physical Function: REDEFINE 1. Oral presentation – Wednesday 5 November; 3:45-4:00 PM ET

STEP UP (Semaglutide 7.2 mg)

STEP UP: Final Dose Responder Analysis in participants randomized to semaglutide 7.2 mg. Poster presentation – Thursday 6 November; 2:30-3:30 PM ET

STEP UP: Efficacy of Semaglutide in Obesity Treatment Targets and Cardiovascular Risk Thresholds. Oral presentation – Wednesday 5 November; 4:30-4:45 PM ET

STEP 9 (Semaglutide 2.4 mg)

Semaglutide Effect on Physical Functioning in Adults With Obesity and Knee Osteoarthritis. Poster presentation – Tuesday 4 November; 7:30-8:30 PM ET

Semaglutide Real-World Evidence

Changes in Alcohol/Tobacco Spending Among Users and Non-Users of Semaglutide for Weight Management. Poster presentation – Tuesday 4 November; 7:30-8:30 PM ET

Factors Related to Adherence and Compliance in Patients With Obesity Receiving Semaglutide. Poster presentation – Tuesday 4 November; 7:30-8:30 PM ET

Realworld Impact of Semaglutide on Healthcare Utilization and Economic Outcomes in the United States. Oral presentation – Wednesday 5 November; 8:30-8:45 AM ET

Lower Real-World Risk of CV Events With Semaglutide 2.4 mg in People with Risk Factors for ASCVD. Oral presentation – Wednesday 5 November; 4:45-5:00 PM ET

Obesity Non-Product

Association Between Body Mass Index and Surgeries for Knee and Hip Joint Replacements. Poster presentation – Tuesday 4 November; 7:30-8:30 PM ET

* Tradename of 'Wegovy® pill' submitted to the FDA and is pending approval.

Oral semaglutide 25 mg (Wegovy® in a pill*), semaglutide 7.2 mg, and CagriSema are not approved in the US or in Europe.

About obesity

Obesity is a serious, chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management.7-9 One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off.7,9 Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.10,11

About Wegovy®

Injectable semaglutide 2.4 mg is marketed under the brand name Wegovy®. In the EU, Wegovy® is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for weight management in adults with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obesity) or adults with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition. In the EU, Wegovy® is also indicated for paediatric patients aged 12 years and older with an initial BMI at the 95th percentile or greater for age and gender (obesity) and body weight above 60 kg. The clinical section of the label also includes data on Wegovy® major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) risk reduction, improvements in HFpEF-related symptoms and physical function, as well as pain reduction related to knee osteoarthritis.12

In the US, Wegovy® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg is currently approved along with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity, for adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to help them lose excess body weight and keep the weight off and to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and either obesity or overweight.13 It is important to note that semaglutide injection 2.4 mg contains a Boxed Warning for possible thyroid tumors, including cancer and should not be used in those with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2).

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a US presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk US is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people throughout the country across 12 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com , Facebook , Instagram , and X .

