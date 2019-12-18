Novo Nordisk Pars Awarded the Best Place To Work in Iran for 2019

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk Pars was recognized as the best place to work in Iran for 2019 according to the annual Workplace program driven by the global research firm Best Places To Work. Best Places to Work program is an international certification program providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees, benchmark people practices against the highest standards in working conditions and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience.

Novo nordisk Pars part of a multinational pharmaceutical company with several years of innovation and leadership in diabetes. It employs globally more than 42,100 people in 79 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. Employees in Iran rank the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and people practices recognizing the company as one of the most inspiring and rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential and deliver value to clients.

"Novo Nordisk Iran is home to vibrant and enthusiastic team of very dedicated and talented people that strive everyday to overcome the many challenges that currently dominates the business environment in Iran, only to be able to deliver and to bring relief to those who are living with diabetes and some other chronic disease in Iran and make their lives easier on a daily basis," said Ali Naser Mostofi, General Manager & Corporate Vice President for Novo Nordisk Pars.

"I am very happy and humbled about being awarded the #1 Best Places To Work in Iran 2019. This is a fantastic achievement, as well as a valuable benchmark of our ambitions to maintain highly engaged employees and a strong company culture, despite the challenges that may exist in the country," said Jaana Rask, HR Director for Novo Nordisk Pars.

"This certification affirms that Nono nordisk Iran has created a unique, sustainable working environment and outstanding working conditions for its employees and develops talent throughout all levels of the organization," said Milad Sharif, Program Manager for Iran.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

