Novo Nordisk Foundation grants DKK 5.5 billion to elevate innovation in Denmark and Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Novo Nordisk Foundation has allocated up to DKK 5.5 billion (EUR 736 million) to BioInnovation Institute (BII), a leading institute for life science and deep tech innovation in Copenhagen. The funding will enable BII to expand its activities into new strategic areas and geographies, and support even more entrepreneurs and start-up-companies, thereby strengthening innovation in Denmark and Europe. The new funding frame runs from 2026 to 2035.

Europe faces a critical challenge: The continent produces world-class science, but lacks behind other leading regions in translating discoveries into groundbreaking innovations that create jobs, drive economic growth and address urgent societal challenges.

Now, the Novo Nordisk Foundation empowers BII to take a leading role in Europe's response to pressing issues within human health, planetary health and societal resilience. With BII's proven platform that has already helped create and develop more than 130 companies and attracted more than DKK 7 billion in external funding, the aim is to ensure that Denmark's innovation engine can scale in a way that supports broader European competitiveness.

Over the coming years, BII expects to scale its activities by significantly increasing the number of start-ups supported each year. While supporting life science and biotech start-ups will remain key, the new long-term support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation enables BII to venture into new scientific and technological fields like AI and quantum.

"We are giving BII the opportunity to expand its reach and further strengthen its position as a European powerhouse for innovation. This will prove instrumental in securing that even more science is translated into new companies, jobs and solutions benefitting people and our planet – and ultimately driving the growth and entrepreneurial culture that will benefit European competitiveness," says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

A successful platform for innovation

Continued investment in innovation is key, and since BII's establishment in 2018, venture capital investments into Danish biotech have increased more than fourfold.

With the renewed support of BII in Denmark, the strong national platform can be leveraged to back BII's ambition of expanding in Europe, working in partnerships with leading universities and research institutions. Physically anchored in Innovation District Copenhagen, BII also serves as a hub for connecting Denmark's life science ecosystem with leading innovation districts across Europe.

"None of this would be possible without the long-term support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation, which provides exceptional conditions for bringing more scientific breakthroughs to the market to address global challenges. We have proven that our innovation platform is successful, but we cannot push the boundaries of innovation alone. Strengthening partnerships will remain a top priority as we continue to develop Denmark's innovation ecosystem and help ensure Europe's competitiveness," says Jens Nielsen, CEO of BII.

BII's platform has already attracted major commercial and philanthropic partners. Notable collaborations include joint initiatives with Ferring and the Gates Foundation to advance women's health innovation, and more recent partnerships with the Villum Foundation and the Lundbeck Foundation to support early-stage start-ups in Power-to-X technologies and brain disease treatment.

The new funding will further strengthen BII's position as an attractive destination for investors, enhance its ability to collaborate with academic institutions across Denmark and Europe and support the formation of new partnerships with industry and foundations - all of which are critical elements in sustaining a vibrant innovation ecosystem.

About BioInnovation Institute

At BioInnovation Institute (BII), we accelerate world-class innovation to benefit people and society. Through our programs, Venture Lab, Bio Studio and BII Quantum Lab, we support life science and deep tech start-ups with knowledge, network, infrastructure and funding of up to 3M EUR per project and 1.8 M EUR per start-up. With our expertise, network, funding, and infrastructure, we empower early-stage startups and translational research projects to succeed and believe in the transformative power of innovation. Read more on www.bii.dk

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation's mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.