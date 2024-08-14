Novo Nordisk Foundation and Export and Investment Fund of Denmark press release: CEO appointed to lead Denmark's AI supercomputer initiative

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) are pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Carlsten as CEO of Danish Centre for AI Innovation A/S (DCAI), a company which will own and run Denmark's first AI supercomputer, Gefion.

The public-private initiative to build Gefion in collaboration with NVIDIA, was announced in March. The goal of DCAI is to enable users to accelerate AI-based research and innovation in critical fields including healthcare, life sciences, quantum computing, and the green transition, supporting the development of innovative solutions to the world's biggest problems.

Carlsten has significant expertise across AI, quantum technologies, and machine learning, and over 20 years of experience in technology management and development. She led the development and launch of Amazon's first quantum computing services, before spending over two years developing new products and strategies at SandboxAQ, a Google spinout that brings together AI and quantum technology to address global challenges.

She has degrees from the University of Virginia and a PhD in Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley, where she also studied at the Haas School of Business.

"The combination of a strong scientific background and extensive experiencing in translating the incredible potential of new technologies – specifically AI and quantum – into real-world solutions makes Nadia Carlsten the ideal person to lead this initiative," says Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. "Her global outlook will also help ensure that the knowledge and innovation developed at DCAI will have impact far beyond Denmark."

Peder Lundquist, CEO of EIFO, says: "We are very proud to be able to hire a person with Nadia Carlsten's expertise and abilities as CEO. For me, this emphasizes the importance and potential of DCAI. With her strong business background from both Amazon and SandboxAQ, she is the perfect candidate to ensure that DCAI will be a powerful platform for Danish businesses and for transforming groundbreaking AI-based research into commercially profitable solutions. AI is a strategic focus for EIFO, and I am very much looking forward to our future cooperation."

Nadia Carlsten says: "I'm thrilled to take on the role of CEO of DCAI and lead this groundbreaking venture at the forefront of AI technology. Gefion is not just one of the world's most advanced AI supercomputers, it will also be a catalyst for further innovation. Our goal is to provide powerful AI platforms and solutions to bridge the gap between cutting-edge hardware and practical applications, and I look forward to working closely with our customers to harness AI to explore new frontiers and unlock the next wave of technological advancements."

Optimised for large-scale projects using AI

Carlsten will lead a growing team of DCAI employees who will start being hired later this year. She will also have overall management and financial responsibility for DCAI, while working closely with the Novo Nordisk Foundation, EIFO, and NVIDIA.

Once DCAI is up and running, customers from Denmark's public and private sectors – including universities and companies – will be able to access a state-of-the-art NVIDIA supercomputer optimised for large-scale projects using AI, as well as world-leading NVIDIA software platforms, training, and expertise. Details on pricing and the access process will be available later in 2024.

A pilot phase will start later this year. Users with projects that are sufficiently mature will be able to start during this phase, providing valuable feedback. The goal is for DCAI to become more broadly available in the first half of 2025, with additional phases to support AI projects involving sensitive data coming later.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

Established in Denmark in 1924, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is an enterprise foundation with philanthropic objectives. The vision of the Foundation is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet. The Foundation's mission is to progress research and innovation in the prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic and infectious diseases as well as to advance knowledge and solutions to support a green transformation of society.

www.novonordiskfonden.dk/en

About EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark

EIFO is the national promotional bank and export credit agency of Denmark combined in one financial institution. Active in over 100 countries, and with a total business volume of more than EUR 20 billion, EIFO provides financial solutions for Danish companies and their global partners, while also investing in startups and funds. We exist to open doors for Danish global business, accelerate the green transition, promote new technologies and develop the Danish defense industry. With our willingness to take risks in financing, EIFO paves the way for those who dare to think bigger. Read more at www.eifo.dk