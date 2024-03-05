Novo Holdings Venture Investments 2023 Newsletter: A record year advancing innovative therapies for patients

18 new portfolio investments

Five portfolio companies acquired

$766 million invested and committed

$600 million of cash exit proceeds

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Novo Holdings Venture Investments team today published its review of 2023 – a record year advancing innovative therapies for patients.

The Novo Holdings Venture Investments team is one of the largest and most active international life science venture investors, with a track record of nearly 25 years investing in novel therapies. The Venture Investments portfolio includes both private and publicly traded investments in the biotech, medtech and digital health sectors, and spans early-stage, translatable science through commercial stage products.

Scott Beardsley, Managing Partner and Head of Venture Investments, said: "2023 was another very productive year for the Novo Holdings Venture Investments Team. We added a record number of new portfolio investments and returned significant capital to the Foundation.

"As we approach our 25-year anniversary as an investor in the life sciences industry, we see tremendous opportunity ahead. In 2023, we continued to develop our team, invested in new opportunities, and remained a preferred partner and investor for life sciences globally."

For more information and to read the review in full, please visit link on our website.

