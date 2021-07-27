Novo Holdings Leads US$ 118M Series C Investment in Genomatica

- Financing to amplify the scale and impact of Genomatica's sustainable materials

- Underscores Novo Holdings' commitment to support the development of sustainable and renewable materials

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Holdings, a leading international life science investor, today announces that it has led the US$ 118M Series C financing in new portfolio company Genomatica, which harnesses biology to remake everyday products and materials with a reduced environmental impact. The funding will be used to accelerate the global commercialization and expansion of Genomatica's sustainable materials, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100 million tons per year.

Genomatica will use the investment to scale production for its portfolio of products and continue investing in new technologies to amplify the impact of sustainable materials across a range of industries. Genomatica replaces widely-used chemicals and materials, traditionally derived from petroleum fossil fuels, with plant-based alternatives that are cost-competitive, equivalent in performance and can reduce environmental impact by up to 93% compared to fossil fuel-based production. These molecularly identical replacements can be used in a wide range of products including clothing, cosmetics, packaging and carpets.

Anders Bendsen Spohr, Senior Partner at Novo Holdings, said: "Novo Holdings is committed to support the development of sustainable and renewable materials. Sustainability is a must-have for consumers and is a business imperative for brands. We see a massive opportunity for biological manufacturing to help industries meet the demand for sustainable products. Genomatica is creating more sustainable value chains with both a breadth of partnerships and products that it is executing on at commercial scales that can deliver the kinds of impact that today's climate crisis requires."

"We are very pleased to welcome Novo Holdings, a world class investor which has long been a champion of the bioeconomy, to Genomatica. Leading a widespread transition to sustainable materials is what drives us at Genomatica," said Christophe Schilling, Chief Executive Officer of Genomatica. "We've grown intentionally by proving the scalability of our products, fostering strategic partnerships with leading brands and manufacturers, and laying the foundation to remake supply chains. We are increasingly powering the shift to more sustainable products that consumers and investors want - and humanity needs."

Kartik Dharmadhikari, Partner at Novo Growth, said: "We are very pleased to support Genomatica, which is aiming to transform how materials are sourced and produced, enabling transparent, traceable, and responsible supply chains, that drive both positive social and environmental impact. Genomatica's technologies are being used to build sustainable manufacturing capacity worldwide which will enable the delivery of sustainable and renewable solutions across multiple sectors on a commercial scale."

There is increasing consumer demand for sustainable products. A recent survey from Genomatica found that the majority of U.S. consumers (86%) believe sustainability is a good goal, and over half (52%) make choices to be more sustainable.

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation's assets.



Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. Further information: www.novoholdings.dk.

About the Novo Nordisk Foundation

The Novo Nordisk Foundation is an independent Danish foundation with corporate interests. It has two objectives: 1) to provide a stable basis for the commercial and research activities of the companies in the Novo Group; and 2) to support scientific, humanitarian and social causes.



The vision of the Foundation is to contribute significantly to research and development that improves the lives of people and the sustainability of society. Since 2010, the Foundation has donated more than DKK 30 billion (€4 billion), primarily for research at public institutions and hospitals in Denmark and the other Nordic countries. Read more at www.novonordiskfonden.dk/en

About Genomatica

Genomatica is harnessing biology to remake everyday products and materials built by and for the planet. The Company is developing and scaling sustainable materials derived from plant- or waste-based feedstocks instead of fossil fuels to help brands deliver on their climate goals and our planet's needs. Genomatica has already commercialised sustainable materials used in plastics, spandex and cosmetics, and is working on plant-based nylon, household cleaners and more. To learn more, visit www.genomatica.com

