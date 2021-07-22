Novo Holdings co-leads Hemab's US$ 55M Series A to Advance Next Generation Therapeutics for Bleeding and Thrombosis Disorders

- Novo Holdings created Hemab from inception and now co-leads significant financing with Nordic and US investors

- Financing to advance pipeline of bispecific and monoclonal antibodies with prophylactic potential to avoid life-threatening bleeds

- New management team led by Benny Sorensen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Holdings, a leading international life science investor, today announces that it has co-led alongside HealthCap and RA Capital Management a US$ 55M Series A financing in Hemab ApS ("Hemab"), a biotech company developing next generation therapeutics for serious underserved bleeding and thrombosis disorders.

The Company was created in 2020 by Novo Seeds, the early stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, which worked closely with the founders to develop a commercially attractive business plan to maximise the potential of Hemab's promising technology platform.

Benny Sorensen, MD, PhD, who served on Hemab's Board of Directors, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will be based in the US. Dr Sorensen brings a wealth of patient-centred R&D experience in many therapeutic areas including thrombosis and hemostasis. Until recently, Dr Sorensen served as Head of Clinical Development at Codiak BioSciences and has moved to be on its Scientific Advisory Board. Hemab's co-founders Johan Henrik Faber, who held leadership positions within hemophilia drug research and development at Novo Nordisk, has been appointed Chief Technology Officer; Søren Bjørn, has been appointed Scientific Advisor; and Thomas Batchelor joins the Board of Directors.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to progress the Company's promising pipeline of monoclonal and bispecific antibody-based therapeutics into later stages of development. The pipeline will initially focus on underserved people living with rare bleeding disorders such as Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia (GT), with plans to expand into more common disorders of hemostasis and thrombosis. The financing will also enable Hemab to further build the team and expand its operational footprint in Denmark and the US.

Jørgen Søberg Petersen, Partner at Novo Holdings, and Camilla Petrycer Hansen, Principal at Novo Seeds will continue as Chairman and Independent Director on the Board.

Jørgen Søberg Petersen, Chairman of Hemab and Partner at Novo Holdings, said: "Novo Seeds is focused on creating and building world class companies that are developing innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. We created Hemab just over six months ago and we are very pleased to announce this significant financing backed by top tier investors from the Nordics and the US. Hemab's novel approach to effectively treat rare bleeding disorders lacking effective therapeutic options is unique and provides potential for a breakthrough therapy across several underserved hematological diseases. I am looking forward to continuing the successful collaboration with Benny, Johan and the Hemab team."

Benny Sorensen, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Hemab, said: "This financing will enable us to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics for long underserved patients with serious bleeding and thrombosis disorders. Despite the innovations seen in treatments for hemophilia A and B in the last five decades, treatments for other rare bleeding disorders such as, for example GT, are still limited to blood transfusions and acute treatments. We owe these patients new treatment options and Hemab is uniquely positioned to leapfrog drug development of these medicines and bring treatment paradigms into the 21st century."

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation's assets.



Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. Further information: www.novoholdings.dk.

About Hemab

Hemab is an emerging biotech company developing next generation therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombosis disorders. The Company was founded by Johan Henrik Faber, Søren Bjørn, Hans Wandall, Thomas Batchelor and Mads Behrndt who secured the seed financing round with Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings, which also invested in the Series A financing alongside HealthCap and RA Capital Management. Based in Denmark and the US, the Company is led by a team of drug developers and scientists with deep expertise in thrombosis and hemostasis. Hemab has exclusive licenses to state-of-the-art antibody technologies from both Novo Nordisk A/S and Genmab A/S. Hemab aims to progress its pipeline of monoclonal and bispecific antibody-based therapeutics with the vision to transform the treatment paradigm for blood disease patients - from orphan disorders to broad indications with high unmet need. Further information: www.hemab.com

SOURCE Novo Holdings