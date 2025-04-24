Novo Holdings and EIFO invest €48 million in HealthCap IX to strengthen the Nordic life sciences ecosystem

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Holdings and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) have jointly invested €48 million in HealthCap IX, a Swedish life sciences venture fund focused on building innovative companies in areas of high unmet medical need.

Following the investment, HealthCap will establish a local presence in Copenhagen at the BioInnovation Institute (BII) to increase its focus on Nordic investment opportunities. In particular, the fund has committed to supporting early-stage companies emerging from academic and corporate research environments, with the aim of helping them progress towards further financing.

HealthCap is a longstanding and recognised venture firm with a strong presence in the Nordics. Since its founding in 1996, it has built a strong track record of supporting companies that address serious medical conditions through novel therapeutic approaches. With investments in more than 130 companies, HealthCap has played a central role in developing over 30 approved pharmaceutical products and more than 50 innovative medical technologies – benefitting millions of patients globally.

HealthCap's focus is on precision medicine and therapies targeting areas of high unmet medical need, which aligns closely with the strategy of Novo Holdings' Seed Investments vertical. The Seed Investments team at Novo Holdings backs early-stage biotech companies emerging from strong science, often at the point of spinout from academic institutions. HealthCap's expertise in identifying and supporting such companies through their growth journey makes the fund a natural partner.

This marks EIFO's first investment with HealthCap, while Novo Holdings has previously backed earlier HealthCap funds.

Mårten Steen, Managing Partner, HealthCap, said:

"We are proud to welcome two of Denmark's most respected investors as LPs in HealthCap IX. The investments from Novo Holdings and EIFO not only enhance HealthCap's ability to support transformative healthcare companies but also reinforce the Nordic region's position as a global leader in life science innovation and entrepreneurship."

Daniel Rasmussen, Principal, Seed Investments, Novo Holdings, said:

"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with HealthCap, which over many years has proven to be a strong partner in advancing the next generation of healthcare solutions. With this commitment, we aim to support high-quality scientific projects in the Nordics and ensure they have the support needed to develop into well-structured companies with clinical and commercial success."

Rikke Michaela Greve, Investment Manager, EIFO, added:

"With its strong track record, good reputation, and well-established network in Denmark, HealthCap is a key player and a local anchor for Danish life sciences. It has the ability to attract international investment and collaboration, which is vital to securing sufficient funding for the region."

About HealthCap

HealthCap is a leading European venture capital firm investing globally in life sciences. Since its founding in 1996, HealthCap has raised multiple funds and invested in more than 130 companies developing innovative solutions in areas of high unmet medical need. The firm focuses on precision medicine and breakthrough therapeutics, with more than 30 pharmaceutical products approved and over 50 medical technologies developed. HealthCap is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and plays an active role in supporting life sciences across the Nordic region.

www.healthcap.eu

About EIFO – Denmark's Export and Investment Fund

EIFO is Denmark's national promotional bank and official export credit agency. The organisation works to open doors for global business, accelerate the green transition, support innovative technologies, and contribute to Denmark's economic security. With total commitments exceeding DKK 170 billion and activities in more than 100 countries, EIFO offers financial solutions to Danish businesses and their global partners. It is also Denmark's largest venture investor, making 78 investments in companies and 16 in funds in 2024.

www.eifo.dk

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Wholly owned by the Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S (formerly Novozymes A/S) and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Asia, Planetary Health, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life sciences companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2024, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 142 billion.

www.novoholdings.dk