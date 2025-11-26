Noventiq GCC Recognized as Winner of 2025 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noventiq Bahrain, a leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the 2025 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for Bahrain. This prestigious award honors Noventiq Bahrain for delivering exceptional solutions and services built on Microsoft technologies, driving innovation and enabling organizations across the region to achieve secure and efficient digital transformation.

Torgrim Takle - CEO of Noventiq Holdings PLC, Commented:

Noventiq Bahrain celebrates Microsoft Country Partner of the Year with Mr. Amit Nandi and Sh' Saif Al Hosni.

"This recognition reflects the strong partnership between Microsoft and Noventiq, and our shared commitment to empowering customers through secure and innovative digital transformation. Bahrain is a growing market with tremendous potential, and this award highlights the dedication of our regional teams in delivering excellence, trust, and tangible business value to our customers."

Amit Nandi, Managing Director – GCC, Added:

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Microsoft. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering organizations in Bahrain with cutting-edge technology solutions that accelerate growth, enhance security, and unlock new opportunities. Our team remains dedicated to delivering measurable business outcomes and advancing digital excellence in the region."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners who have demonstrated excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft Cloud and AI technologies. Winners were selected from thousands of nominations globally, recognizing partners that have achieved significant impact and growth in their respective markets.

About Noventiq Bahrain

Noventiq Bahrain is part of Noventiq Holdings PLC, a global leader in digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions headquartered in London. With a strong presence in high-growth markets, Noventiq connects organizations with best-in-class IT vendors and proprietary services, enabling businesses to operate securely and efficiently in an increasingly digital economy.

Contact:

Phone: +973 77080711

Email: bahrain@noventiq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2832880/Noventiq_GCC.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819794/Noventiq_Logo.jpg