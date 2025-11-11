November Sustainability Portfolio Launches With Exclusive Insights From WEF, Schneider Electric, and Molson Coors

The November editions of BizClik's Sustainability portfolio are now live, featuring fresh insights from Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital publications. This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and critical sustainability strategies.

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Sustainability portfolio, featuring:

November Edition

The new issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and strategies shaping the future of decarbonisation, the circular economy, and ESG reporting. Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights, and BizClik's signature Top 10 rankings — profiling the executives, organisations, and innovations transforming global industries.

Sustainability Magazine - November 2025

Cover Feature:

Climate Resilience in Business – WEF's Managing Director, Sebastian Buckup on turning climate risk into a business opportunity (p. 19)

Company Features:

NTT GDC Targets Gigawatt Campus Expansion – Brittany Miller, SVP, explores how AI workloads are reshaping infrastructure (p. 80)

Consumer Behaviours: Will Reusable Packaging Return? – Craig Woodburn, Sustainability Director at Molson Coors, explores this (p. 66)

Net Zero – The Lowdown on Science-Based Targets (p. 50)

Top 10:

Sustainable AI Companies (p. 32)





Editorial Highlights:

Global Decarbonisation – Four energy experts from HSBC , National Grid , Gravity , Enel and On Power , debate the future of energy transition (p. 108)

Global Decarbonisation – Four energy experts from HSBC, National Grid, Gravity, Enel and On Power, debate the future of energy transition (p. 108)
Sustainable Finance – Pratik Raval, CSO at Fifth Third Bank, on its place-based strategy focused on affordable energy and sustainable finance (p. 118)

Read the issue here.

Energy Digital - November 2025

Cover Feature:

Powering Energy Tech's Next Era – Frédéric Godemel, EVP of Energy Management, explains how Schneider Electric is leading the way (p. 20)

Company Features:

How Spotfire Transforms Energy With Visual Data Science and Geospatial Insights (p. 50)

Transforming Energy With AI and Cloud Technologies – TGS 's Wadii El Karkouri on leveraging digital innovation to revolutionise subsurface exploration (p. 72)

Solutions30's AI Strategy for Connectivity, Energy, and Technology Services (p. 104)

's AI Strategy for Connectivity, Energy, and Technology Services (p. 104) Energising ESG: Cortland's Sustainable Real Estate Leader – Cortland's Director of Sustainability, Yasha Chaturvedi on becoming a real estate leader in ESG (p. 130)

Top 10:

Nuclear Power Plants (p. 32)





Editorial Highlights:

Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB Energy Industries, discusses the landscape of nuclear power and the conditions needed to support its expansion (p. 64)

Per Erik Holsten, President of ABB Energy Industries, discusses the landscape of nuclear power and the conditions needed to support its expansion (p. 64)
Carbon Capture – Mission Zero Technologies: Developing Direct Air Capture (p. 146)

COP30: Will The Summit be a Triumph or a Farce? (p. 120)

Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

"Mitigation investments are, in the end, productivity investments" – Sebastian Buckup, Managing Director at WEF in Sustainability Magazine

"AI has incredible potential to optimise energy demand – helping balance variable renewable sources like solar and wind with fluctuating energy needs and prices" – Frédéric Godemel, EVP of Energy Management at Schneider Electric in Energy Digital

Why I t Matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across sustainability and energy. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the Sustainability Portfolio

The Sustainability portfolio includes Sustainability Magazine and Energy Digital. The portfolio covers sustainable finance, decarbonisation, net zero, green energy, climate tech, and ESG reporting. Together, these titles reach a global audience of sustainability decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving sustainability. First up for 2026 is Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

Secure your tickets .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For further information, visit here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813309/November_Editions.jpg