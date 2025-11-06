November Procurement & Supply Chain Portfolio Launches With Exclusive Insights From Target, Estée Lauder, PepsiCo, and More

The November editions of BizClik's Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio are now live, featuring fresh insights from Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital publications.

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest magazine editions of its Procurement & Supply Chain portfolio, featuring:

November Editions

Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global industries.

This month's issues spotlight global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and the strategies shaping the future of resilience, visibility, and traceability.

Supply Chain Digital - November 2025

Cover Feature:

On Target, On Time – Gretchen McCarthy, Chief Supply Chain and Logistics Officer at Target, details how her team is driving the retail giant's supply chain evolution (p. 24)

Company Features:

Beauty Reimagined: Driving Transformation at Estée Lauder – Nirav Mehta, VP for Direct Procurement on using a global supplier management policy to support the company's broader objectives (p.52)

– Nirav Mehta, VP for Direct Procurement on using a global supplier management policy to support the company's broader objectives (p.52) PepsiCo's Next Frontier – SVP Venky Santhirahasan on digital platforms, software, applied AI and global scale (p. 82)

– SVP Venky Santhirahasan on digital platforms, software, applied AI and global scale (p. 82) UKG : Exploring the Evolution of the Supply Chain Workforce (p. 104)

: Exploring the Evolution of the Supply Chain Workforce (p. 104) Deliveroo – an exclusive interview with Rob Turner, CPO at Deliveroo on procurement transformation (p. 112)

– an exclusive interview with Rob Turner, CPO at Deliveroo on procurement transformation (p. 112) Bridging Vietnam's Supply Chain Modernisation Gap – Central Retail in Vietnam (p. 144)

Top 10:

Supply Chain Associations (p. 34)

Editorial Highlights:

Are Cognitive Supply Chains the Future? (p. 70)

Why Now is the Time to Transform Carrier Strategy (p. 132)

Inside the Renewables Race (p. 160)

Why Contract Management is Crucial to Supply Chain Success (p. 174)

Read the issue here.

Procurement Magazine - November 2025

Cover Feature:

Zycus: Beyond Source to Pay – Zycus Founder, Aatish Dedhia on how agentic AI is transforming procurement, from intake to outcome (p. 19)

Company Features:

Beauty Reimagined: Driving Transformation at Estée Lauder – Nirav Mehta, VP for Direct Procurement on using a global supplier management policy to support the company's broader objectives (p.48)

– Nirav Mehta, VP for Direct Procurement on using a global supplier management policy to support the company's broader objectives (p.48) Deliveroo – an exclusive interview with Rob Turner, CPO at Deliveroo on procurement transformation (p. 80)

Top 10:

P2P Platforms (p. 28)

Editorial Highlights:

Procurement Strategy – Digital Procurement: How AI is Reinventing Value Creation (p. 66)

– Digital Procurement: How AI is Reinventing Value Creation (p. 66) Procurement Technology – Zycus Horizon: A perfect View of Procurement's Future (p. 100)

– Zycus Horizon: A perfect View of Procurement's Future (p. 100) How Reckitt is Slashing Scope 3 Emissions (p. 128)

is Slashing Scope 3 Emissions (p. 128) Risk & Resilience – How Supplier Agreements Are Contributing to Sustainability (p. 114)

Are Contributing to Sustainability (p. 114) Puma: Harnessing Digital Twins Amid Rising Demands (p. 194)

Read the issue here.

Leadership Quotes

"Intake is your front door to procurement, and it goes through source-to-pay and AI to give you outcomes" – Aatish Dedhia, Founder at Zycus

"We've introduced a new strategy that evaluates every store and supply chain facility at a granular level" – Gretchen McCarthy, Chief Supply Chain and Logistics Officer at Target

About the Portfolio

The Supply Chain portfolio includes Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital. The portfolio covers contract management, technology, risk and resilience, sustainable supply chains, logistics, and operations. Together, these titles reach a global audience of supply chain decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving supply chain resilience. First up for 2026 is Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

Secure your tickets .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement. For further information, visit here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813285/BizClik_Media_Photo.jpg