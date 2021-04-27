Novel Web-Based Services Offer Innovative Solutions to Businesses

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, technology has become the driving force for virtually every industry. Cloud computing, in particular, has become a major global industry and is primarily comprised of three main segments: infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), and notably, software-as-a-service (SaaS). To better understand SaaS, it is described as a software distribution model in which a third-party provider hosts various applications. In return, SaaS providers distribute the applications and make them available for consumers across the web. SaaS is the exterior portion that consumers see on their web page browser, however, IaaS and PaaS are the interior infrastructures that make it all possible. And, according to data compiled by KBV Research, the global software-as-a-service market is expected to reach USD 185.8 Billion by 2024 while registering a CAGR of 21.4%. DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: DGTL) (OTC: DGTHF), Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK), Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)

The benefit of using SaaS is that the software is centrally hosted by service providers and as such, enterprises don't need to invest in hardware. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), Eric Newmark, program Vice President for IDC's SaaS, Enterprise Applications, and Industry Cloud research practices, said, "Many companies have picked the low-hanging fruit, in terms of apps that could be easily moved to the cloud, and are now evaluating the migration of their next set of larger strategic systems (i.e. ERP, supply chain applications, etc.) to a SaaS model. These projects, coupled with companies' efforts to embrace digital transformation, will continue to fuel strong SaaS growth."

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) announced yesterday breaking news, "that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hashoff LLC, has signed a new software service agreement with the third largest producer of premium distilled product brands, worldwide.

DGTL's most recent major account signing has over 4,800 employees, global headquarters located in Chicago, Illinois, parent company offices located in Osaka, Japan, and owns large scale distilleries in: Scotland, Spain, Japan, Mexico, and the USA.

Third to Diageo and Pernod Ricard, this latest key account signing owns the top selling bourbon brand in the world and is recognized as the first to bring premium Japanese single malt brands to a global consumer market, via a $16 billion USD acquisition.

The initial campaign in the service agreement is set to deliver video-based influencer content showcasing innovative product applications to a global consumer market. This alternative digital marketing content distribution strategy has been implemented effectively in other recent campaigns for global brand customers, such as PepsiCo.

DGTL anticipates more activation proposals from this new global brand customer and is currently managing requests for proposals for new accounts, and new campaigns, from other international leaders within the CPG, Sports Entertainment and Gaming, Healthcare and Retail industries."

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), announced on April 13th, that customer F5, a multi-cloud application security and delivery company, has enhanced its ability to sell software products with a subscription model on the Zuora® platform. "To deliver on our customers' expectations, we knew we needed to improve capabilities around amendments, choice of subscription durations, and recurring billing—functionality that has become table stakes for subscription software offerings," explained Charles Chen, Director, Product Management at F5. "Since that time, we've come a long way with Zuora."

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) reported on March 4th, financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31st, 2021. "The past year has seen an unprecedented acceleration of digital transformation and a radical shift in the popular imagining of how the world uses software to work together," said Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Slack. "Slack was built for this. We had a record setting year, crossing over the $1 billion revenue run rate mark thanks to breakthrough product innovation that helps customers unlock all of the opportunity that exists in the new digital-first world of work. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and execute by expanding the Slack Connect network, attracting more new Paid Customers, and deepening the breadth and depth of Slack's open platform."

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) announced on February 3rd, that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Box will acquire SignRequest, a cloud-based electronic signature company. Box also previewed Box Sign, an e-signature capability that will be developed on SignRequest's technology and natively integrated into Box. Box Sign is expected to be included in Box business and enterprise plans, enabling customers to modernize the way they work and digitize important processes, while ensuring their agreements can be securely managed and governed in the Box content cloud. "The past year has fundamentally shifted the way we work, pushing businesses to move critical processes to the cloud. Streamlining digital transactions is integral to digitizing business and the e-signature category is ripe for disruption. We're thrilled to welcome SignRequest to our team," said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box. "For the past several years, we've been building the leading content cloud, enabling some of the world's largest and most regulated organizations to secure, manage, and collaborate on their valuable information. Adding e-signature with Box Sign extends our vision for the content cloud and will help our customers accelerate their digital transformation."

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) and Ringier AG announced on April 20th, they have renewed their strategic partnership to provide Ringier with software to further its digital transformation and accelerate its shift to a digital-first global media company. "Ringier provides premium journalism. Yet, the European digital publishing space is changing. We wanted to be able to arm our journalists with the best possible data, so they could better serve and inform our readers. Palantir's world-leading integration technology enabled us to create a secure, comprehensive data foundation that enables experienced journalists to make more informed decisions about what content best serves their local communities," said Marc Walder, Chief Executive Officer of Ringier AG.

