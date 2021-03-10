Novel use to treat Patients of COVID-19 to Expand Horizon of Blood Purification Equipment Market, Swift FDA Approvals for Emergency Use attract Players for Product Innovation, TMR

- Besides renal diseases, efficacy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and systematic inflammatory response syndrome redefines demand.

- Development of avant-garde blood purification equipment with the integration of cutting-edge technology expands scope.

ALBANY, N.Y., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventionally, blood purification is applied to support artificial liver or artificial kidney functions in patients with multiple organ failure (MOF), and most blood purifications are performed intermittently. However, it is now possible to perform blood purification continuously even in critically ill patients, thanks to recent advances in medical engineering. Broadly, continuous blood purification therapies fall in the umbrella of continuous blood purification (CBP) or continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) that requires specialty blood purification equipment.

Blood purification therapies offer benefits in several ways. Firstly, blood purification therapies offer high efficiency in the rapid and direct removal of pathogenic agents, which is a plus over predecessor blood purification therapies including surgery and drug administration. Besides this, research and development that has led to notable advancements in bio separation techniques, including dialysis, filtration, and adsorption counts as a key factor for the continual adoption of these techniques. Moreover, such research initiatives have helped with increasing knowledge and understanding of hematology and pathophysiology in the event to undertake blood purification therapies for a number of clinical conditions. This, in turn, leads to an uptick in demand for blood purification equipment.

At present, blood purification therapies are primarily used for three clinical conditions, namely plasmapheresis for toxicants, redress of metabolic and immune disorders, and hemodialysis for renal failures. Worldwide, the increasing prevalence of metabolic diseases such as kidney failure and autoimmune disorders that require blood purification therapies is creating opportunities in the blood purification equipment market. At the back of these factors, along with rapid product approvals from regulatory bodies such as FDA, the global blood purification equipment market is predicted to soar and surpass a valuation of US$22.9 bn by 2030-end.

Key Findings of Blood Purification Equipment Market Report

Progress in Pathophysiology to detect Clinical Conditions spurs Demand

In recent years, advancements in pathophysiology to detect a host of clinical conditions has led to the adoption of blood purification therapies. Extensive clinical research has led to the discovery of a host of pathophysiology agents in the blood stream, and their role in pathophysiology related diseases. Some clinical conditions that are in the purview of pathophysiology are autoimmune diseases, cancer, systematic inflammatory response syndrome, and dialysis-related amyloidosis.

Development of Cutting-edge Blood Purification Equipment bolsters Growth

In the past few decades, integration of cutting-edge technology for the development of avant-garde blood purification equipment widens the expanse of blood purification equipment market. The use of automated blood purification equipment reduces the need of round-the-clock human monitoring of patients to administer blood purification therapies.

Apart from, product advances that has led to the development of portable blood purification equipment is spawning the use of these devices for home patient care. This boosts growth in blood purification equipment market.

Blood Purification Equipment Market – Growth Drivers

High prevalence rate of acute kidney diseases for which blood purification therapies have proven to be effective underscores growth in blood purification equipment market. According to statistics of the BioMed Central Ltd Nephrology, each year approximately 13.3 million people across are world are affected by acute kidney injury, of which 85% live in developing countries.

Notable technological advancements in blood purification equipment expanding their use for novel viruses such as coronavirus is opening new avenues in the blood purification equipment market.

Blood Purification Equipment Market – Key Players

Cytosorbents Corporation

ExThera Medical Corporation

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Jafron Biomedical Co. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Aethlon Medical Inc.

Cerus Corporation

Spectra Medical Inc.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

