Novel Cancer Treatments Arise as Scientists Search for Answers

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer is among the leading causes of death in the world as countries are burdened by a lack of access to adequate healthcare. In particular, the top three diagnosed cancers accounted for over a third of total global cases. Most cases of cancer result from risk factors such as poor diet, nutrition, and physical condition. However, in some instances, cancer can be caused by hereditary factors such as genetics or even environmental impacts. The WCRF mentioned that roughly 40% of cancer cases in 2018 could have been prevented if patients had a more well-rounded diet. However, the number of cases is gradually rising, pushing pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop innovative treatments. Overall, the cancer treatment market is a large sector due to the various methods and techniques companies choose to employ. For instance, immunotherapies have become increasingly popular among cancer patients as immunotherapy harnesses the patient's immune system in order to fight against the cancer. Additionally, immunotherapy also helps the body fight against other infections and diseases. And, according to data compiled by Grand View Research, the cancer immunotherapy market is projected to reach USD 126.9 Billion by 2026 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC), Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), Bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE), Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL)

Immunotherapy can be used to treat other diseases such as Alzheimer's, however, it is most commonly associated with cancer treatment. Immunotherapy works by boosting the immune system, which allows the body to detect and destroy abnormal cells. Immunotherapy is generally believed to be much safer than chemotherapy, however, medical experts have noted that there is not enough research within the sector to be certain. Hussein Tawbi, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, mentioned that having an overactive immune system is the main reason why patients with both cancer and autoimmune diseases have not been included in clinical trials for immunotherapy diseases. Tawbi noted that for many doctors who treat patients with both diseases, the lack of information on the effects of immunotherapy has led to a "clinical conundrum." Nonetheless, as research continues to develop within the immunotherapy market, the sector's growth is positioned to outpace the growth rate of the chemotherapy and radiotherapy markets. "As an oncologist, nothing makes me happier than to find a therapy that works for one of my patients – something that halts that patient's cancer in its tracks," said Leon Hwang, M.D., board-certified Medical Oncologist with the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group in Washington D.C. "So I am particularly excited by recent advances in immunotherapy, a medical strategy that enlists the patient's own body to recognize and fight off deadly types of cancer. Advances in immunotherapy are proceeding at an amazing pace, and today I have patients who are living three and four times longer than we ever could have hoped, and with minimal side effects, thanks to this type of treatment."

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) announced breaking news yesterday that, "the company received a certificate of registration this month under the U.S. Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988, or CLIA, for its approximately 7,000 square foot lab in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The AnPac Bio Philadelphia lab is dedicated to cancer differentiation analysis (CDA) liquid biopsy research as well as various other commercial diagnostic testing.

Dr. Chris Yu, AnPac Bio's Chairman and CEO commented: 'We are very pleased about the CLIA registration for our laboratory in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We plan to continue our research and commercialize our CDA technology for cancer risk assessment as well as perform other commercial diagnostic tests in our Philadelphia lab, including COVID-19 antibody testing. We are fully committed to innovation and commercialization in the United States. The CLIA registration of our Philadelphia lab is a testimony that we adhere to the highest standards in the industry, and it is a major milestone towards our commercialization in the U.S.'

About AnPac Bio: AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 30, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide and first in China among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of May 2020. AnPac Bio's CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com."

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) announced on May 5th, new research that uses real-world-adjusted adherence rates in a colorectal cancer microsimulation, the Colorectal Cancer and Adenoma Incidence and Mortality model (CRC-AIM), to reinforce the value of Cologuard (mt-sDNA) as an effective colorectal cancer screening test. Cologuard offers significant advantages over the fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and real-world adherence data further highlights those advantages. Cologuard has higher sensitivity, a longer interval, and higher observed adherence rates in real-world usage. The modeling also highlights the importance of improving access to colonoscopy following a positive Cologuard or FIT test. "Policymakers and other leaders often rely on modeling to make decisions about colorectal cancer screening," said Dr. Paul Limburg, Chief Medical Officer of Exact Sciences' screening business. "Modeling that incorporates real-life patient behaviors, and the impact of those behaviors on health outcomes, is limited. This new suite of abstracts provides insight into the effect that complex and dynamic patient patterns have on colorectal cancer screening outcomes."

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) together MIT and Harvard, and Partners HealthCare announced in April a consortium that will build and share a COVID-19 biobank. The biobank will help scientists study a large collection of de-identified biological and medical data to advance knowledge and search for potential vaccines and treatments. Biogen will help employees who wish to volunteer connect with the project. The volunteers are among the first people in Massachusetts to be diagnosed with and recover from COVID-19, as well as close contacts of those individuals, including people who were not tested or who may not have had symptoms. According to researchers, this unique, clustered group of patients with a common exposure will offer a valuable lens into why some people show signs of disease and others are asymptomatic. It may also shed light on why among those with symptoms, some have more severe symptoms than others. Researchers will also examine blood samples from recovered patients to evaluate the levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and other aspects of their immune profile, which may point the way toward short- and long-term therapeutic options.

Bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Bristol Myers Squibb announced on July 29th, the submission of their Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121), the companies' investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. This submission provides further details on the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls module to address the outstanding regulatory requests from the FDA in May 2020 following the original BLA submission from March 2020. The submission is based on results from the pivotal Phase 2 KarMMa study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ide-cel in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients exposed to an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody. Results from the study were shared during an oral presentation as part of the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2020 Virtual Scientific Program.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) announced on July 20th, the initiation of CONTACT-03, a global phase 3 pivotal trial of cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab in patients with inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma who progressed during or following treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor as the immediate preceding therapy. CONTACT-03 is part of a clinical trial collaboration between Exelixis and Roche that includes two additional phase 3 pivotal trials – CONTACT-01 in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who have been previously treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and platinum-containing chemotherapy and CONTACT-02 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have been previously treated with one novel hormonal therapy – both initiated in June 2020. "The treatment landscape for metastatic kidney cancer is rapidly evolving as the use of immune checkpoint inhibitor-based regimens move to earlier lines of therapy," said Gisela Schwab, M.D., President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Exelixis. "More data are needed to better understand the sequential use of treatments for this patient community, and we look forward to learning more about the potential role of the combination of cabozantinib and atezolizumab following checkpoint inhibitor therapy in this pivotal trial with our partner Roche."

