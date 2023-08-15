Novel biologic Ab-IPL-IL-17™ shows promise for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease

BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Birmingham Enterprise Ltd, 15 August 2023: Research has shown that a novel antibody generated to target an 'essential amino acid sequence' of both interleukin-17A and F has greater activity and potentially fewer side effects than existing biological therapies for conditions such as as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Research published today reports the results of animal, cell and tissue studies that demonstrate the potential clinical benefit for people with rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

The antibody, called Ab-IPL-IL-17™, targets a specific section of signalling proteins IL-17A and IL-17F which play a central role in sustaining inflammation during onset and progression of autoimmune diseases.

A paper published today in the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases identifies the sequence, and reports the results of animal, cell and tissue studies that demonstrate the effectiveness of Ab-IPL-IL-17™, and its potential clinical benefit for people with RA and IBD.

Authored by Dr Asif Iqbal from the University of Birmingham and Professor Francesco Maione, Head of ImmunoPharma Lab from the University of Naples Federico II, the paper reports studies which showed:

Ab-IPL-IL-17™ displays potent anti-inflammatory activity in tissue and animal studies;

Maintains this activity without triggering unwanted 'off target' effects seen with some currently available, less specific, antibody therapies;

Reduces the pathological symptoms of arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease and is as effective as the current gold-standard treatment for RA at halting disease progression and triggering resolution.

A patent application has been filed covering the antibody and its therapeutic use. The researchers are seeking commercial partners willing to conduct a large-scale clinical evaluation of Ab-IPL-IL17™ in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs).

The research demonstrated a short sequence of IL-17A and IL-17F is the most biologically active sequence of IL-17, stimulating the release of cyto-chemokines (inflammatory molecules that generate and amplify inflammation), to the same extent as full-length IL-17, and driving immune cell migration to an even greater extent than the parent molecule.

Animal studies comparing Ab-IPL-IL-17™ to existing anti-IL-17 therapies (secukinumab, ixekizumab and bimekizumab) showed it does not trigger unwanted immune responses, reduce the numbers of platelets, or increase the numbers of lymphocytes (white blood cells) in the blood.

